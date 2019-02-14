Couples of ‘SC

Some of us are lucky enough to have found love. The Daily Trojan featured three couples around campus: underclassmen, upperclassmen and faculty. Their background are different, their personalities varied. But they all have one similarity: love for their significant other.

Krystal Gallegos/Daily Trojan

Mona Cravens, Director of Student Publications:



I appreciate Terry’s honesty. He’s always struck me as being honest when stating his opinions. I love his sense of humor. He’s a pretty funny guy.



Terry Cravens, USC Thornton Professor:



Mona laughs at my jokes. She’s a pretty great companion.



Ling Luo/Daily Trojan

Caitlin Fitzpatrick, senior, cinema and media studies major:



I forget when I go back home [that being queer] is not a thing people are chill with everywhere. I forget that it’s weird here, and I love that I forget that.



Taylor Whittemore, senior, cinema and media studies major:



Being on a campus in Southern California gives you a lot more freedom as an LGBT couple … It’s very much like, ‘no, it’s totally cool here.’ We both came from red states. That was a big impact too.



Aamani Ponnekanti/Daily Trojan

Tommy Nguyen, freshman, history and psychology major:



Briana’s a very kind person. I’m a little hot-headed sometimes, but Briana is good to people. She’s born with this amazing gift of seeing the good in everyone, which I feel like this world needs more of, and I’m lucky to have that.



Briana Pelayo, freshman, psychology and sociology major:

He’s more extroverted, and I’m more reserved. He usually brings that energy out in me, so I don’t have to do it for myself.