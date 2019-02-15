Search for Marshall dean begins

Provost Michael Quick released a memo Thursday announcing the creation of an 11-person committee to begin the search for a new Marshall School of Business dean. (Daily Trojan file photo)

Provost Michael Quick released a memo detailing the search for a new Marshall School of Business dean to the school’s faculty, staff and students Thursday.

The beginning of the search comes approximately two months after Interim President Wanda Austin’s decision to terminate Dean James Ellis due to complaints from faculty and staff filed through the Office of Equity and Diversity.

“This search comes at an important time for our university and for the Marshall School,” the memo read. “We want to continue the tremendous momentum at the school, which is renowned for its academic rigor, strong interdisciplinary research and [for] attracting the most talented students and faculty from across the globe.”

Quick and Gould School of Law Dean Andrew Guzman will co-chair the 11-person advisory search committee.

“This committee will identify and recruit the best candidates,” the memo read. “Members of this committee represent a range of expertise and experience from across the Marshall School.”

According to the memo, professors Anthony Dukes, Yingying Fan, Elissa Grossman, Shaun Harper, Aysen Imrohoroglu, Marion Philadelphia, Cheryl Wakslak, Adlai Wertman and T.J. Wong will reach out to the Marshall community for input throughout the search.

“I am also pleased to announce that I have a created a special group of advisers who represent important Marshall constituencies and who will be available to the committee throughout the search,” the memo read.

Representatives that will guide the committee during the process include: trustee Jaime Lee, Marshall Board of Leaders member Eric Holoman, Marshall associate dean Sharoni Little, senior associate dean for finance and administration Sunny Donenfeld, senior associate dean for finance and administration, Marshall Undergraduate Student Association President Weber Wong and Graduate Student Association President Parin Patel.

Quick wrote that the committee will work with Associate Vice Provost Robin Romans and consultants Kristine Johnson and Chuck Jordan from executive recruitment firm Spencer Stuart.

The memo outlined the advisory committee’s next steps. All nominations for the position will be brought to the committee, and any member with input regarding a final candidate will be invited to send comments to the search committee or Quick. Austin will make the final decision, according to the memo.

“Dean Ellis and President Austin have agreed that he will stay on as dean of the school until a new dean is announced, after a national search,” Quick wrote.

In December it was announced that Ellis would leave his position in June. However, the memo stated Ellis will remain as dean until a new hire is found.