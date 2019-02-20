REVIEW: The Aces deliver exhilarating performance at Troubador

Last Wednesday, four-woman pop rock band The Aces brought their unparalleled chemistry and live presence to the iconic Troubador. (Dillon Matthew/Daily Trojan)

Groovy guitar riffs. Perfectly synchronized harmonies. High-kicks. Unforgettable choruses. Thursday night at the LA stop of The Aces’ month-long “Waiting for You” tour, all this and more was present at the iconic Troubadour nightclub.



Upon entering the venue, it was clear that the four-woman alt pop band has forged a community through their music.

The collective passion for these artists ignited the moment The Aces entered the stage. Their confident, inviting demeanor comforted and energized fans amidst their excited screaming, and from there it became clear that the rest of the night was set to impress. The moment the lights dimmed, the Troubadour was their space for the next hour and a half. Their strong group dynamic and morale come from playing music together as friends for over 10 years, with each member bringing their own musical inspirations to the table to create an idiosyncratic sound.

As “Put It on the Line”, their show-starting song, came to an end, it was clear what makes this group so unique. Lead vocalist and guitarist Cristal Ramirez took advantage of the venue’s intimacy to interact with the crowd. From hopping on the stage’s platforms to leaning into the crowd to sing along with fans, the band reciprocated the crowd’s potent energy and emotional investment.

Even so, each band member had a turn on the mic between songs, sharing their gratitude for their fans and amping up the crowd again and again by hinting at the following song through clever anecdotes.

While sonically, The Aces can be categorized as alternative pop, their live performance had the high energy reminiscent of pop-punk bands like Paramore, mixed with some of Grouplove’s spontaneity and MUNA’s powerful lyric-beat synchronizations. This energy separates their studio songs from their live renditions, and in the future, their stage production could improve to create a live show unparalleled to any other band of their musical sphere.



However, obtaining resources doesn’t equate to a superior live performance, and the band’s creativity and passion will shine through whether or not they have large screens or designed sets. One would be wise to experience one of The Aces’ live shows in the intimacy of a smaller venue before their inevitable rise to stardom.