Oregon sweeps women’s basketball

Senior guard Aliyah Mazyck led the Trojans with 25 points against Oregon State Friday. (Josh Dunst/Daily Trojan)

Despite winning four of its previous six games, the USC women’s basketball team failed to add to its recent success when it traveled north to take on Oregon State and Oregon over the weekend.

The Trojans, who are ranked in the bottom half of the Pac-12 standings, have not lived up to their expectations this season. Currently 5-11 in conference play after this weekend, the Women of Troy hope to turn things around with less than two weeks until the Pac-12 tournament.

Senior guard Aliyah Mazyck said she was still encouraged, despite the results.

“It didn’t go as we expected in losing two games, but I think that the camaraderie was there, and we were definitely there as a team,” Mazyck said.

On Friday, the Trojans fell 61-68 to No. 9 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. Earlier this season, the Beavers gave the Trojans their fifth consecutive conference loss in a 76-52 beatdown at Galen Center. The game was much closer this time around, but after a Trojan lead, the Beavers were able to come back for the win.

Through three quarters, the Trojans led by just 2 points in a tight contest. All the Trojans had to do was play the way they had the entire game to earn their first win against a ranked opponent this year. Unfortunately, the Trojans gave up 25 points in the fourth quarter while only scoring 16, allowing the Beavers to earn the comeback win.

Mazyck continued her recent hot streak, scoring 25 points and stealing the ball three times in 39 minutes. For the Beavers, the duo of junior guard Mikayla Pivec and redshirt sophomore guard Destiny Slocum combined for 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

One unsung hero for the Trojans was junior forward Kayla Overbeck, who was second only to Mazyck in almost every category. Over the last three games, Overbeck averaged over 11 points, six rebounds and nearly 30 minutes on the court. For a team whose spotlight has primarily fallen on sister guards senior Mariya Moore and junior Minyon Moore for most of this season, Overbeck has contributed her fair share.

On Sunday, the Trojans fell to No. 6 Oregon 96-78. Led by star junior guard Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks are currently 25-3 overall and in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Unless something goes off the rails, the Ducks are en route to their third-straight NCAA tournament appearance.

In the first quarter, USC was able to keep up with the Ducks’ high-powered offense, outscoring them 27-25 in a shootout. Mariya Moore started the game off firing, scoring the Trojans’ first 8 points. She would finish with 30 points, six assists and six rebounds while playing the entire game.

It did not take long for the Ducks to begin playing at their typical level, scoring a total of 46 points in the second and third quarters to the Trojans’ 26 points. USC needed to crack down on defense in the fourth quarter, but both teams scored an even 25 points, giving the Ducks their 14th conference win of the year.

“We competed for the most part, it’s just something that we can do better,” Mazyck said. “I know that giving up 96 points doesn’t show much, but I think that we did well, and when [Oregon] went on an offensive streak, we answered right back.”

Having been overshadowed by Ionescu throughout the season, Ducks’ redshirt sophomore forward Erin Boley had one of her best games against the Trojans. Boley missed only seven shots and scored 32 points. She poured in eight 3-pointers, her second most from long-distance in a game this season.

As for the Trojans, Overbeck cooled down after a fantastic performance on Friday, scoring only 1 point in 14 minutes played.

“Hopefully, we can continue to be consistent playing both offense and defense,” Mazyck said. “I play with all my heart when I go out there and hopefully my teammates feel the same way.”

The Trojans travel back to Galen Center for their final home series of the season. The team will face Colorado 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a season finale matchup against Utah 12 p.m. Sunday.