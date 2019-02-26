REVIEW: Noname displays her vibrant personality on ‘Room 25’ tour

Chicago-based rapper Noname performed at The Wiltern Theatre Thursday night as part of her worldwide “Room 25” tour. (Photo from Instagram)

On tour for her critically acclaimed studio album “Room 25,” Chicago-based artist Noname provided an exceptionally personable set to a sold-out crowd at the Wiltern Theatre Thursday night.

Opening for Noname was fellow Chicago native Elton. In the same vein of the jazzy Chicago sound perpetuated by other hometown rappers like Chance the Rapper and Saba, Elton’s set featured a neo-jazz sound peppered with cosmic elements that helped prep the crowd for Noname’s set to come.

Elton’s production was bouncy and groovy. His overall performance exuded genuineness through lyrics that properly reflected his confident on-stage persona. His lyrics were emotional and unrelentingly positive — characteristic of the Chicago hip-hop scene’s new wave of talent. Elton was well-received, with many in the crowd cheering him on as he closed out his set.

Before Noname took the stage, a neon sign that read “Room 25” hung on the back wall, illuminating the area as members of her live band warmed up. Dressed head to toe in black, Noname began her set with songs from her recent album “Room 25,” which were well-received by the audience.

Noname’s subtle flow highlighted her impeccable lyricism, which was further enhanced by her accompanying band and soulful background singers. The live elements of her backing also highlighted to many of the audience members that Noname’s music is not just hip-hop, but rather a lovechild of hip-hop, neo-soul and jazz delivered by a flawed and vulnerable poet who is understanding of her situation and the world she inhabits.

Noname’s performance was engaging because of her self-awareness, which she carried throughout her performance. When the crowds cheered overwhelmingly after each song, Noname would instruct them to “shut the fuck up” and inform them that they were “petty” in a humorous and light-hearted tone.

Near the tail end of her set, frequent collaborator Phoelix graced the stage. Phoelix is another Chicago native who has produced for artists like Saba and Smino. Before he came on, Noname informed the crowd of how Phoelix was responsible for most of the smooth neo-jazz and live instrumentation found throughout her discography. Phoelix and Noname performed “Part of Me” and “Window” before he left the stage.

To close out her set, Noname performed “Telefone” off her 2016 album of the same name, but she felt the need to restart the song because she wanted those who knew the lyrics to sing along from the beginning. After delivering an explosive closing performance and a quick shoutout to all her bandmates, Noname left the stage, leaving the crowd with the soulful backing of her singers and band.

Following the call for an encore, Noname returned to the stage without her band or singers to thank the audience for supporting her and “helping her family pay rent.” What followed was an acapella performance of “Casket Pretty” between the crowd and Noname, a fitting ending to an intimate performance between artist and audience.