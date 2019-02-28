USC London Office celebrates one year anniversary

Katy Kelly, assistant director of International Programs at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, visited the office in late February. The office has partnered with Annenberg to send students to London to study government and public affairs reporting. (Photo courtesy of USCLondonOffice Twitter)

February marks the one year anniversary of the opening of USC’s London international office. Since its opening in February 2018, the USC London Office, located in Bedford Square, has been a hub for recruiting students and growing networks.



According to Paulo Rodrigues, associate vice provost for global engagement, the office has expanded its programming and engagement since its opening and has worked on establishing the University’s relationships with institutions in the United Kingdom and throughout the European Union.



“We have been focused on expanding institutional relationships throughout the UK and EU

as well as supporting the efforts of various USC Schools,” Rodrigues wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan. “Locally, we engage in regular meetings and discussions with universities, government agencies, private sector companies and NGO’s for different projects of interest to USC Schools and faculty.”



Rodrigues said part of the expansion of the London office includes increasing relationships with schools such as the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism to grow partnerships between the University Park Campus and prospective international students.



“We consistently meet with many USC Schools to identify, support and grow projects and partnerships,” Rodrigues said. “The Office has also focused on initiatives to raise awareness about USC with an increasing presence on social media platforms and through a monthly newsletter that reaches thousands of prospective students, alumni and stakeholders for USC in the UK and Europe.”



Katy Kelly, assistant director of International Programs at Annenberg, said the office has helped send Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism students to London to study government and public affairs reporting under Wallis Annenberg Chair in Journalism and Communication Afua Hirsch, an award-winning British journalist and social critic.



“The USC London office has become a valued partner in supporting these initiatives and the students during their time in London,” Kelly wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan.



The London Office has also established a joint masters degree in global communication and global media offered by Annenberg and the London School of Economics.



Rodrigues said USC is becoming more recognized as a “top-tier” university by many European students and, for the past year, the office has been able to provide an effective touchpoint for European students.



“The [office] supports undergraduate and graduate admissions in many ways, most notably by nurturing relationships with local institutions, participating in college fairs, and fielding regular requests for information,” Rodrigues said.



In a USC News release last year, former president C. L. Max Nikias said he hoped the London Office would act as a headquarters for all of USC’s European affairs.



“[The office] will play a vital role in helping us achieve USC’s ambition of attracting the world’s most talented and creative students,” Nikias wrote. “The USC community is looking forward to continue building upon the already-established relationships and partnerships there.”



James Farrell, associate director of the London Office, said the office has been consistently expanding since its opening in February.



“It is great to see the USC London Office go from strength to strength since its launch last year,” Farrell said. “We have received a warm welcome in the UK and are fast becoming part of the conversation in the UK’s higher education sector.”



The London Office regularly hosts “Introduction to USC” seminars for prospective students and parents. These events allow families in the UK to visit the office, learn about USC and ask questions.



Rodrigues said the London Office has connected students with with current alumni. A new alumni mentorship initiative pairs visiting undergraduates with USC alumni living in the UK to strengthen the Trojan network and provide professional opportunities abroad. The office also partners with the USC Alumni Club of London for SCend Off events.