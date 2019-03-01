Birkenstocks are the New Black: As much as warm weather, spring ushers in a fresh wardrobe

Yasmin Davis/Daily Trojan

If you’re anything like me, you chose USC over other institutions for its unseasonably warm Southern California weather. Growing up on the East Coast in freezing temperatures, my peers and I faced months of snow, ice and wind, with a typical winter lasting through the end of March. While inclement weather comes with its own challenges, one of the biggest obstacles I faced back home was the inability to wear some of my favorite spring pieces until the weather finally warmed up.

Although Los Angeles has been unusually cold lately, spring is just around the corner, so here are some of the trends I’m most excited to try out. While spring trends are constantly changing, there are a few that recur in storefront displays and my personal wardrobe every year.

One highly debated personal favorite spring trend of mine are Birkenstocks. As you might have guessed from the name of my column, I am a huge fan. From the classic two-strap style to more stylish editions, Birkenstocks are a spring and summer staple for me that never disappoint. With the brand now expanding, I have tried many different styles and have yet to find a sandal that doesn’t impress me. Sadly, I have had to put my obsession on hold for the past couple months due to the weather, but I could not be more excited about breaking out my spring staple piece. However, a similar trend of Teva style “dad sandals” has recently graced a few runways, and while it is a look I’m indifferent toward, I am interested to see how people will incorporate it this spring.

Another staple spring trend for me is pastel colors. Some personal favorites I’m excited to wear this upcoming season are light yellow and blue. While these trends are popular pretty much every spring, I have loved the new combinations of colors and styles currently being produced, such as pairing wardrobe essentials like a leather jacket or a great pair of jeans with a pastel accessory or accent piece to create a spring wardrobe without having to purchase too many new items. Whether I’m using these spring tones in jewelry, shoes, a sundress or any other combination, I am always excited about the potential these pastels have to brighten my wardrobe.

Although it’s a pattern I haven’t worn since middle school summer camp, I am intrigued at the comeback tie-dye has made and am considering giving it another try. The nostalgia and interest factor are two possible reasons for the return of tie-dye, along with the print’s ability to be as bright or muted as possible when paired with with many different looks. There are many stores stocking the look this season, and after looking at the new tie-dye options from one of my favorite stores, Reformation, I think I may have to purchase an item to get fully into the spirit of spring.

Despite all the spring trends I am excited about, there are definitely some trends that I’ll be avoiding. The first one is acid-wash denim; while I love exploring different denim styles, I just don’t think this style is worth integrating into my personal style. I have always preferred darker denim for a cleaner look. Although I have appreciated the way that many designers and brands have been styling this trend, it’s not a look I would feel comfortable in. Also, the highly debated cargo pants coming back is probably not a trend I will invest in. I was never a fan of this trend growing up, so it’s safe to say I’ll be sticking with buying tie-dye and more Birkenstocks this season.

Although all these trends may be exciting to experiment with to elevate your personal style, my favorite part of spring is by far the weather, no matter what I’m wearing. From tie-dye to acid wash, finding a spring wardrobe that brings happiness is always the most important when it comes to cultivating a personal style. Whatever trends appeal to you should give you the confidence to finish out this semester strong.

Lilly Howell is a sophomore writing about fashion. Her column, “Birkenstocks are the New Black,” runs every other Friday.

