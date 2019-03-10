USC student dies in off-campus shooting

Victor McElhaney, a USC student at the Thornton School of Music, died Sunday in Los Angeles.



McElhaney was approached by three to four suspects around 12:24 a.m. Sunday during a possible failed robbery attempt at Maple Ave. and Adams Blvd., the Los Angeles Police Department said. One of the suspects shot McElhaney, and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. McElhaney was taken to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department shortly thereafter, where he died later Sunday morning, according to the LAPD.



An LAPD investigation into the matter is ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday.



Interim President Wanda Austin sent a memo informing the USC community of McElhaney’s death. Austin offered her condolences to his friends and family in her email.



“He believed in the power of music to touch lives, to heal and to bring hope,” the email read.



McElhaney was part of the Jazz Studies program at Thornton, and he was interested in the relationship between music and social and political movements, Austin said. He was also dedicated to community service — he was a mentor for young musicians and taught at the Oakland Public Conversatory of Music in his hometown, the email read.



McElhaney transferred to USC from California State University, East Bay in 2017. Beyond music, he was also involved at the Center for Black Cultural and Student Affairs at USC, Austin’s email said.



CBSCA sent a statement to its mailing list about McElhaney’s death Sunday afternoon.



“Whether it was through his music or through his conversation, he challenged others and himself to think outside of the box,” the CBCSA email said.



McElhaney’s mother, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, serves as the District 3 Councilwoman for Oakland, the San Francisco Chronicle said. She has been actively fighting gun violence in Oakland as a councilmember, helping to pass laws like Measure Z, a public safety initiative that funded prevention strategies against gun violence, according to the City of Oakland’s website.



Austin said in her email that students will be informed of memorial plans as information becomes available.

