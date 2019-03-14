Two Stanford students sue USC, other universities over admission scam

Daily Trojan file photo

Two Stanford University students filed a class action suit against USC, Stanford University, UCLA, Yale University and several other universities claiming they were denied fair opportunities for admission, according to the complaint. The suit follows an FBI investigation that uncovered a nationwide college admissions scam at several universities, including USC.



According to the Los Angeles Times, Stanford students Erica Olson and Kalea Woods filed the suit, which is seeking class certification in California’s District Court of Northern California, on Wednesday.. The suit was filed one day after the FBI labeled the admissions scandal, codenamed “Operation Varsity Blues,” the “largest admission scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”



USC could not provide comment at the time of publication.



According to Fox News, the suit seeks $5,000,001 in damages on behalf of the estimated thousands of plaintiffs who the lawyers assume will fit the class action criteria. The LA Times reported that Olson and Woods are seeking compensation for the $80 application fee they paid when applying to Yale University.



In the suit, Olson and Woods also claim that their degrees have been devalued following the FBI investigation, according to the LA Times. According to the FBI charging documents obtained by the Daily Trojan, over 50 celebrities, executives and professors participated in a racketeering scheme in which payments were made by parents to grant their children entry into elite universities under false pretenses.



Along with USC and Stanford, the University of San Diego, the University of Texas at Austin, Wake Forest University, Georgetown University and Yale are named as defendants. [title] William “Rick” Singer, who pleaded guilty Wednesday, was also named as a defendant in the suit.



Singer ran The Edge College and Career Network, a for-profit college counseling company accused of running the student-athlete scam which saw over 20 students admitted to USC under false pretenses of being recruited athletes.



According to the FBI charging documents, parents across the eight universities that were indicted in the charges paid Singer over $25 million dollars from 2011 to 2019 in the scheme.



Andrea Klick contributed to this report.



This story will be updated.

