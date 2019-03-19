Best Coffee Spots in LA’s Arts District

Los Angeles’ Arts District offers a variety of cafés to hole up at to study for midterms at, chat with friends or just get a quick caffeine fix. Here’s a short list of coffee shops for the next time you find yourself in the Arts District.

Groundwork Coffee Co.

811 Traction Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The Grind: Groundwork roasts and brews its own beans — the brand can also be found at Whole Foods as glass-bottled cold brew. Its menu extends beyond coffee and tea — Groundwork offers both regular and vegan brunch menus all day.

The Cream: Groundwork has a very large space, with communal tables and tall, open windows. Bare ceilings with pipes and hanging bulbs accent the industrial feel, and there are plenty of outlets around to help you stay charged and productive.

The Roast: Unfortunately, with so many people browsing the Wi-Fi, the internet can slow immensely. If you plan on swinging by during peak hours, expect slower Wi-Fi speeds.



Go Get Em Tiger

827 E. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

The Grind: A former Intelligentsia founder and barista founded this pop-up espresso bar in 2012 and opened this Go Get Em Tiger location just last year. It also serves food though the menu has fewer offerings, ranging from brunch staples like granola and burritos to more novel items like chickpea frittata and baby kale salad.

The Cream: Go Get Em Tiger runs its own text service — a barista can answer any of your questions about the shop’s coffee, products and services within the hour if it’s during business hours. Go Get Em Tiger is also one of the few companies that offera a subscription box of its own coffee beans, delivered to you monthly.

The Roast: Go Get Em Tiger’s first permanent location at Grand Central Market serves much more consistent coffee; due to the small batch nature of its beans, it’s hard to always get the same kind of brew you’d like.

Coffeehall

400 Seaton St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Grind: Coffeehall, which opened about three months ago, is a lesser-known Arts District cafe. Though it’s not the best space to sit and study, Coffehall is broad and unique, with sofa seats fitted to loudly patterned walls and open shelving decked with leafy plants.

The Cream: Specializing solely in espresso drinks, Coffeehall serves up some of the smoothest pulls around. It uses San Remo machines and their service is quick and friendly.

The Roast: A simple coffee bar settled among various art galleries and spaces, Coffeehall can be hard to locate. Google Maps will insist it’s there, but it may take some searching to find their hidden, but geometrically designed coffee bar.