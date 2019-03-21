Muslim Student Union hosts candlelight vigil for New Zealand shooting

The event included four stations for students to write messages of support to the mosques targeted in last week’s mass shooting. (Dimple Sarnaaik/Daily Trojan)

Over 150 students, faculty and staff attended an interfaith vigil held in commemoration of the terrorist attack on March 14 in Christchurch, New Zealand, which claimed the lives of 49 worshippers celebrating Jumu’ah, a weekly Muslim congregational prayer. The vigil emphasized the need for community, stressing the importance of coming together during times of tragedy.



“We are here to know each other, to grow with each other, to love each other, to understand that our differences and our diversity are things that bring us together in a way that makes us a family — a Trojan family, a global family — representing every country in the world, every religion on the planet,” Dean of Religious Life Varun Soni said.



The event was hosted by the Muslim Student Union, Interfaith Council, the Office of Religious Life and Ansar Service Partnership, a Muslim community service organization on campus.



In a memorandum sent to the USC community on March 15, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs Michael W. Quick wrote that the purpose of the vigil was to support and uplift Muslim communities — both globally and on campus.



“Over the last several years, there has been a dramatic rise in Islamophobic hate crimes across the United States and around the world,” Quick wrote. “We want our Muslim community … to know that we work closely with public safety and law enforcement to ensure that everyone in our community is safe.”



Soni opened the vigil with a statement about the prevalence of hate crimes directed at religious communities and how the USC community has previously come together to memorialize them.



“When we come together, we say we cannot normalize [mass shootings],” Soni said. “This can’t be normal. This is not the world we want to live in. We stand for something bigger than this.”



Director of Muslim Life Jibreel Speight offered a prayer and words of wisdom regarding how students can stand in solidarity with different communities.



“[I want us] to be leaders of positivity, to be builders of communities, to be support systems when we are in need, to be light when there seems to be darkness,” Speight said.



Associate Dean of Religious Life Vanessa Gomez Brake introduced Muslim Student Union members as they read aloud the names of the victims.



“Our deepest sympathies go out to the victims, their families, friends and their nation,” Brake said. “So let us remember — together — the communities of Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre.”



After a moment of silence was observed, MSU president Zayn Razi told the story of Daoud Nabi, a prominent member of the Islamic community in New Zealand who died shielding a man from the shooter.



“I tell you this story about this man because I want you to know what a real Muslim looks like,” Razi said. “I want you to know what Islam is: Islam is Daoud Nabi.”



Razi also discussed the way the Muslim community has been misrepresented and how fear and ignorance fuels hate crimes.



“If they know us, they have no reason to be afraid, they have no reason to hate,” Razi said.



Paarsa Haque, student leader of ASP, read a quote from a rabbi she knew in her community in Memphis about the importance of community.



“‘The cancer of hate will only stop when we stand together in solidarity and love,’” Haque said. “Seeing you all here today reminds us that these situations affect us all and they bring communities together.”



The Rev. Richard Sunwoo, parish pastor of the Caruso Catholic Center, and Bailey London, executive director of Hillel, offered interfaith support and prayer to the Muslim community.



“We pray, almighty God, that you restore peace and that you remind us of your love, especially now as our ears grow weary and tired of hearing about bloodshed and injustice,” Sunwoo said.



Four stations were set up at the vigil where attendees could write messages of support to Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre, the two mosques targeted in New Zealand’s deadliest mass shooting.



In closing, Soni directly addressed the Muslim students in attendance and reminded them of their value and importance at the University, regardless of acts of Islamophobia that have occurred throughout the world.



“I know this is a difficult time for you,” Soni said. “Over the last several years, we have seen a dramatic rise in Islamophobic hate crimes in our country and around the world. I want you all to know that this is your home, that this is your family, that you belong here, that we love you and that you’re safe.”



Speakers at the vigil also encouraged students to engage with the Muslim community during Islam Awareness Week next week.



Awo Jama, a freshman majoring in journalism, said she felt healed by the vigil and hopes the attack in New Zealand spurs change.

“I really hope that after this tragedy people will really put forth more of an effort to humanize Muslims and to get to know us and what our faith is — to understand that our faith isn’t about hate or terrorism, but it’s about peace,” Jama said.