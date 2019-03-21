Trojans make an impression on Pro Day

Linebacker Porter Gustin had 7.5 sacks in six games in 2018, which encourages the idea that he has the potential to be a contributor at the next level — if he can stay healthy. (Josh Dunst/Daily Trojan)

Departing football players took Cromwell Field Wednesday morning for USC’s Pro Day to demonstrate their talent to NFL scouts. The event had a unique participant, blind long snapper Jake Olson, who put on quite a show with 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press to raise money for cancer research.

Some Trojans who attended the NFL Scouting Combine a few weeks ago had the chance to demonstrate their abilities to scouts from more teams. For defensive backs Marvell Tell and Iman Marshall, linebackers Porter Gustin and Cam Smith and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, Pro Day was an opportunity to play on home turf without the immense mental strain of the combine and to receive more personalized evaluations from team officials.

Coming off an ankle injury that derailed his senior season, Gustin struggled at the combine in the field workouts, although he impressed in the 40-yard dash and measurables. Equal parts WWE wrestler and hulking Rambo, Gustin is a far cry from the modern day edge-rushing linebackers who run blazing sub-4.5 40 times. No one expects Gustin to be buttery smooth on the field; however, he certainly showed passable fluidity to pair with his immense power in the field drills.

Gustin said that scouts are concerned with his injury history, but he seemed confident that he is not “injury prone” and is instead the unfortunate recipient of “freak injuries” that have all been solely bone-related. Gustin, while lacking that agile bend that pass rushers need to turn the edge and rack up sacks, is projected to be a stout edge run defender who can muscle his way to a few sacks in the NFL.

Smith also had a solid day. He considers himself someone who can quarterback a defense and is generally seen as a more cerebral player. While Smith was not “happy” with his performance, he said he was “content,” as he felt he proved his athleticism enough to allow his fundamentals and football IQ to shine through.

A tackling machine for the Trojans for four years, Smith used Pro Day to showcase his knowledge of the game off the field in interviews with team officials. Smith is considered a mid-round talent but could be a solid contributor despite his pedestrian athleticism due to his leadership on the field and in the locker room.

In addition to a great day on the field that demonstrated his versatility, Marshall gave teams a chance to get to know his personality. As a tough press man corner at 6-foot-1, Marshall often acts as a bully, matching up with bigger receivers and maintaining a high level of physicality. Marshall was nimble for his size in the drills and already proved his speed at the combine. Teams have been evaluating him as a safety, and he said he felt his athleticism and knowledge showed scouts that he could play the position at the next level.

Marshall maintained that swagger during interviews, stating his goal was to be the best, and he wasn’t going to stop working until he got there. Marshall said he was excited for the opportunity to play with the best.

“You play this game to be a competitor,” he said. “If you’re not a competitor, why are you playing?”

Tell showed his strengths well in the field drills, demonstrating a particular burst in the ‘W’ drill. Teams are considering switching the 6-foot-2 Tell to cornerback, where his athleticism can be fully displayed. Throughout the season, Tell was a leader of USC’s defense and developed press coverage skills visible at Pro Day that will transition well to the league.

Best known for the quickness he showed at the combine, Edoga did not look quite as strong at Pro Day. His heavier physique may have teams questioning his strength in pass protection, though he looks to be a solid run blocker in the league.

Pro Day is also an opportunity for lesser known prospects to gain traction and meet with team officials. Running back Aca’Cedric Ware looked explosive coming out of near 90-degree cuts and ran good routes. He did not drop a single pass and looked more fluid than expected coming out of his breaks in the pass game.