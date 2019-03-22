Fem Fest to bring underrepresented artists, vendors to campus

Fem Fest, USC’s annual music festival that highlights womxn and non-binary artists, will feature acts like Lady Soul of Grrrlnight, Kute and Kozi and chipsNicecream for this year’s edition Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Kovensky)

Springfest isn’t the only live concert coming to USC this semester. Fem Fest will take place at E.F. Hutton and Founders parks this Sunday with live music, free food and photo-ops that highlight womxn and non-binary artists. Fem Fest is an annual music festival that aims to create a safe environment on campus where people can enjoy music and celebrate diverse voices, festival director Carly Sabicer said.

This year marks Fem Fest’s seventh year. The event was initially founded by the Women’s Student Assembly, now known as the Student Assembly for Gender Empowerment, as a reaction to the predominantly male headliners that typically perform at Springfest.

“There are so many female artists who are just as good and up and coming, we should have a space for them,” said Sabicer, a senior majoring in music industry.

Some of the performers this year include DJs Lady Soul of Grrrlnight, Kute and Kozi and chipsNicecream as well as the student band Deathless Gods with Human Bods. There will also be a drag performance from USC drag artist Angel Dust.

Despite its creation as a response to Springfest, Fem Fest’s content and atmosphere is a different approach to campus festivals.

“I feel like its a lot more like community, like come chill with your friends,” Sabicer said. “And since the artists are more underground, I really enjoy finding out about artists that I didn’t know about.”

There is more to Fem Fest than just music. Natalie Fox, a junior majoring in English and math, organized a collection of vendors for the festival, including a nail bar, a booth from Homegirl Industries tacos and a sustainable glitter bar.

Inbtwn Magazine, a publication founded by senior Taylor Seamans that explores identity in photography, music, art and writing, will be present with merchandise and copies. Bloom Boutique, a student club that sells thrifted and donated clothing to raise money for local shelters, will be selling clothes at the event as well.

Sabicer said Fem Fest aims to highlight vendors who aren’t always represented, especially at many on-campus events.

“[We] are trying to embody what we envision of being inclusive for everybody and really giving us space for people who maybe aren’t always being given a space,” Fox said.

The festival’s accessibility is also an important part of the event, Sabicer said. Tickets, food and photo-ops are all free of charge with a USC ID.

“Not everyone can afford to go to Coachella for a weekend and it’s really convenient that [Fem Fest] right on campus,” Sabicer said.

Fem Fest begins at 5 p.m. Sunday. USC students will need to show their ID but will not need to RSVP beforehand. However, non-USC students must reserve a space in order to attend.