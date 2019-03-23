General Education S3E7: High Frequency: Mark Schoofs & Ben Carrington

https://api.spreaker.com/v2/episodes/17401341/download.mp3

Natalie talks with USC Annenberg journalism professors, Mark Schoofs and Ben Carrington, about the college admissions scandal, the Annenberg student-faculty reporting initiative, and USC’s new president, Carol L. Folt. Music by Joakim Karud.

Find us on Spotify and iTunes:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03Zur3Ddwu0lYF8PQMD2Nz?si=3WUx8-RIRnSy-21lFnHOfw

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/general-education/id1418932313?mt=2&i=1000432901675