Men’s and women’s tennis score big road victories

Junior Riley Smith was integral to the Trojans’ victory over No. 3 Texas, earning USC a win in both his singles and doubles matches. (Feitong Du/Daily Trojan)

The men’s and women’s tennis teams had strong road showings this past weekend, as they both return to Los Angeles with victories in hand. The women continued their strong season with a 5-2 conference victory over Oregon, USC’s eighth straight win. The men’s team, on the other hand, earned a statement 4-2 win over No. 3 Texas, which could help turn around its mixed season.

In Eugene, the surging women’s team fared well with a strong effort over the struggling Oregon Ducks.

Oregon was forced to forfeit the first doubles match because the Ducks were short-handed due to injuries and could not field a full roster. The Ducks were able to get a win on Court 2, leaving the doubles point to be decided on Court 1. The 20th-ranked team of senior Rianna Valdes and junior Angela Kulikov secured a 6-2 win to clinch the doubles point.

The Ducks were once again forced to forfeit a singles match, giving freshman Estella Jaeger the win. Junior Constance Branstine made the score 3-0 with a quick 6-2, 6-1 match. Junior Sydney Van Alphen got her second match-clinching win of the season with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win.

With the 4-0 lead, the teams decided to play out the rest of the matches in progress. Sophomore Ana Neffa and junior Becca Weissmann lost their matches while freshman Salma Ewing came from behind to win her match 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

This win continues USC’s hot streak, improving its record to 12-2 on the season and 3-0 in Pac-12 play. This is the Trojans’ best start to a season since 2015.

USC’s sterling play stands in stark contrast to an Oregon team that has struggled as of late. The Ducks are 6-11 and a dismal 0-6 in conference play. Oregon’s loss to USC was its eighth straight defeat.

The women’s team will look to continue its hot streak, as it takes on No. 19 Cal and No. 4 Stanford at home this weekend.

The men’s team squared off against a Texas team that had just upset the top-ranked Ohio State team in Austin the weekend before. This was a must-win match for the Trojans to show that they are still among the elite teams in college tennis.

USC got off to a fast start, as sophomore Daniel Cukierman and senior Tanner Smith won their doubles match 6-4. Soon afterward, seniors Laurens Verboven and Jack Jaede clinched the doubles point for the Trojans with a 6-3 win.

The Trojans also succeeded in singles play. Junior Riley Smith had an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win from the No. 5 position to start play. The Longhorns, however, responded quickly with two wins to tie singles play at 2-2. Junior captain Brandon Holt took control of his match and upset the No. 6 player in the country, junior Christian Sigsgaard, 6-4, 6-4. To close things out for the Trojans, freshman Mor Bulis got his first-ever match-clinching win with a tight 6-2, 7-5 win to seal the 4-2 upset against the Longhorns.

The win moves the No. 15 men’s team to 11-6 on the season. The Trojans will look to carry their momentum into a weekend matchup in the Bay Area, as they try to avenge losses to Stanford and Cal earlier this season.