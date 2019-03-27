Debbie Lee delivers State of USG address

In this Daily Trojan file photo, Undergraduate Student Government President Debbie Lee speaks at the USG Senate meeting on Feb. 12. At the March 26 meeting, Lee delivered her State of the USG address. (Maansi Manchanda/Daily Trojan)

Undergraduate Student Government President Debbie Lee delivered her State of USG address during a meeting Tuesday. During her speech, she reflected on her time serving as president since her inauguration last April, USG policies and initiatives she oversaw and recent national news regarding the challenges the University faces.

“One year ago, I stood before you as the newly elected president, and time really does fly by,” Lee said. “So now I am grateful for this opportunity to share my reflections and thoughts as I prepare to transition out of this role.”

Lee, a junior majoring in political science, expressed her gratitude for the colleagues she has worked with during her time with USG. In her speech, Lee said USG comprises students dedicated to serving their community.

“There are no words that can truly encompass my time in this organization and for what this year brought,” Lee said. “In three years, I have crossed paths with some of the most incredible people on campus who deeply imprinted my life … Their unwavering passion and dedication to their work and respective communities have been sources of inspiration for me daily.”

Lee reflected on her campaign run with USG Vice President Blake Ackerman in 2018. Lee said after careful deliberation, their election team chose the slogan “Forward Together,” a phrase which has permeated much of her presidency.

“As I reflect upon our accomplishment, hurdles and growth as an organization, I recognize that much of our progress manifested when student leaders and campus partners moved forward together,” Lee said. “This year brought forth many opportunities and victories, such as the establishment of the food pantry.”

Lee said she is proud of the Trojan Food Pantry, which was expanded from a virtual resource for students to a physical location on campus in February 2018 and has since grown to serve hundreds of graduate and undergraduate students in need.

“While we still have many miles to go before eliminating food insecurity and homelessness entirely, I am hopeful in knowing there is a University-wide effort to ensure students who often go unseen are fully cared for and have the resources to meet their basic needs,” Lee said.

Lee said though she was proud to be a part of USG because of the organization’s tangible impact on the University, she admitted her term has faced its fair share of challenges. She cited the recent announcement of USC president-elect Carol Folt and the recent college admissions scheme as some of the challenges.

“We have felt the breadth and intimate depth of each one of these challenges,” Lee said. “Even before the slew of national headlines, we have been grappling with some of the most difficult questions of our own that have always existed and perhaps still remain to be answered by future leaders of the University.”

Lee said that among the difficult questions USG has dealt with this academic year, matters of free speech and creating safe spaces on campus have been the most prominent. USG navigated backlash and protests from various student organizations and communities to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who spoke to students in Bovard Auditorium in October.

Debbie said, however, her most humbling and inspiring experiences have been speaking to students from various academic and personal backgrounds.

“While it is difficult to see on the front page, there are students both in and out of USG, faculty, staff and administrators who devote their time, efforts and even their lives to advocate for students and work toward a University that is values driven,” Lee said. “As the University embarks on a new journey of transition, students deserve a restoration of trust.”

Lee concluded her State of USG address by relaying the hope she has for the University to move forward with regard to transparency and accountability.

“My hope is that we too as student leaders should work to overcome misunderstandings and conflicts with civility and grace, to remain steadfast in our purpose of serving others and to not point fingers … but instead uplift one another,” Lee said.

Lee thanked her parents, who were attendance during the meeting, Ackerman and her fellow USG members.

“To everyone who has shown me kindness and grace, when I didn’t deserve it, supported me and encouraged me along the way, and challenged my way of thinking. It is because of you that I will look back at this crazy growth-filled year with the utmost appreciation and gratitude,” Lee said.