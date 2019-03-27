Devos launches investigation into USC, other universities

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos launched preliminary investigations into USC and seven other universities linked to the alleged college admissions bribery scheme Monday. (Photo from Twitter/CNN Politics)

The U.S. Department of Education launched preliminary investigations Monday into USC and seven other universities named in the widespread college admissions bribery scheme an FBI investigation revealed earlier this month.

The Department of Education, led by Secretary Betsy DeVos, sent letters to the presidents of USC, UCLA, Yale University, Stanford University, Georgetown University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of San Diego and Wake Forest University informing them of the investigation.

“The allegations made and evidence cited by the Department of Justice raised questions about whether your institution is fully meeting its obligations under the HEA [Higher Education Act], the Department’s regulations and the PPA [Program Participation Agreement],” a copy of the letter sent to UT Austin read.

In a statement to the Daily Trojan, USC said it was aware of the investigation.

“We have received a letter of inquiry from the U.S. Department of Education regarding its preliminary investigation,” the statement said. “We will fully cooperate with the DOE as we are with the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation and will continue to comply with all laws and regulations.”

According to the letter sent to UT Austin, the eight universities have 30 days to produce documentation of internal and student recruitment policies and admissions practices, along with promotional materials and records of communication between them and any organizations that rank schools, including U.S. News and World Report.

In the letter sent to UT Austin, the Education Department requested that the institutions provide the names, academic records and financial aid information of the students named in the FBI investigation, along with any disciplinary action taken. The Department also requested the names and positions of employees charged in connection to the investigation, along with those of their supervisors.

Led by the Student Aid Enforcement Unit within the Education Department, the preliminary investigation will determine whether or not laws and regulations surrounding the federal student financial programs administered by the Department under the Higher Education Act of 1965 — such as the Title IV, HEA programs — were violated. The universities, according to the letter sent to UT Austin, must demonstrate their capability to administer these programs under the standards set by the Department.

“By entering into a written Program Participation Agreement with the Secretary of Education to participate in Title IV, HEA programs, an institution agrees that it will establish and maintain such administrative and fiscal procedures and records as may be necessary to ensure the proper and efficient administration of funds received from the Secretary or from students under those programs,” the letter sent to UT Austin read.

If the investigations find violations of federal education regulations at any of the universities, the Education Department will determine the next steps, including penalties like cutting back on access to Pell Grants and federal student loans, according to POLITICO.

“The Secretary may impose certain measures if an institution engages in substantial misrepresentation about the nature of its educational programs, including statements made directly or indirectly to prospective students or any member of the public that has the likelihood or tendency to mislead under the circumstances,” the letter sent to UT Austin read.

