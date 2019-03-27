Tirebiter Brewery ready to serve USC, downtown community

USC alumni Mark Bednorz held a soft opening on Saturday for his new restaurant Tirebiter Brewery, which featured a fully-stocked bar and musical performances by two USC student performers. (Photo courtesy of Ramin Shakibaei)

Live music blasts from the hidden corner of a Figueroa strip mall as crowds of people gather outside. Nestled comfortably next to popular breakfast restaurant Jacks N Joe, Tirebiter Brewery held a soft opening for the new establishment’s close friends and family Saturday night.

After much renovation and interior decorating, the Bednorz family, which also owns Jacks N Joe, is almost ready to open its brewery’s doors to USC students and the downtown L.A. community.

Owners Vianney and Mark Bednorz saw their chance to open a new business when the medical office that had occupied the space left. As a USC alumnus, Mark wanted to continue serving the local area, but the family didn’t know how or when.

“We had always told our kids that if they have another idea that’s better than college, tell us,” Vianney said.

Vianney and Mark’s daughter Isabelle took that to heart. When she was 18 years old and found herself choosing between UC Davis and Tennessee, two of the best veterinary schools in the country, she approached her parents with the idea of opening a brewery.

“This is what I’ve known — I’ve grown up in the restaurant,” Isabelle said. “It’s a family business, so we dove head first into it.”

Isabelle wanted to create a place that was inviting and entertaining for both students and local residents. With so much talent at USC and in Los Angeles, she wanted to create a space for live music and, most importantly, some good beer.

“Downtown needs some love too,” Isabelle said.

She described the place as a “labor of love.” The Bednorz family painted the walls themselves, but that was only the beginning. Mark individually handcrafted and cut the small wooden tiles that accent the restaurant’s main wall, and Vianney and Isabelle textured the paint behind the big “Fight On” fingers wrapped in cardinal and gold jersey material that hang from one of the walls. Lightbulbs wrapped around wooden fixtures dangle from the ceiling to dimly light the room, and a metal deer head hangs behind the small performance stage. The entrance to the bathrooms features portraits collected from places all over the world, such as Ukraine and India.

“That’s what separates us,” Isabelle said. “Those little personal touches, the little ideas. It makes us different.”

The restaurant’s outdoor patio greets visitors with flowers and a cozy seating area that sits close enough to watch live performers through glass windows and doors. Posters of artists like Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd and the Foo Fighters line the entrance, where customers walk through before going to the bar itself, which features giant beer tanks.

Tirebiter Brewery’s soft opening encompassed everything the Bednorzes wanted in the spot. Four acts performed throughout the night, including USC students Jessi Mason and Thaddeus Scherer. L.A. band Elovay and reggae singer Elan Atias were also part of the lineup.

Bartenders served a few beers on tap, but they also offered wine and vodka. Tirebiter Brewery will eventually serve a variety of beers, including stouts, lagers, IPAs and ales, Isabelle said.

“We will have something for the guys, for the girls and everyone in between,” she said.

Weekends will consist of a “late-late brunch” beginning at 2:30 p.m. So when students miss the 11 o’clock brunches in town or arrive right after Jacks N Joe closes, they can head to Tirebiter for brunch, mimosas and an acoustic guitar performance, Isabelle said.

During the night, the brewery will have a small bites menu that features a petite filet, homemade biscuits and ham, ribeye tacos and deep fried pickles, among other items made in-house. The goal is to have a menu that’s better than bar food, as well as to create a place that strays away from being a total sports bar.

“I want it to be a place where you can bring your guys, you can bring your girls, you can bring a date and you can bring your parents,” Isabelle said.

Tirebiter Brewery will open at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 2:30 p.m. on the weekends and stay open until midnight every night. It will be closed on Tuesdays. After acquiring a few more licenses and training its staff, the brewery is planning to officially open in mid-April.