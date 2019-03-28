Three study spots in Koreatown

Nestled among bossam restaurants, spa houses and all you can eat barbeque joints, Los Angeles’ Koreatown has a variety of cafés suited to your needs — especially if you plan on staying up all night to study. Here’s a short list of coffee shops for your next venture north into Koreatown.



Alchemist Coffee Project

698 S Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90005

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Grind: On Alchemist’s rotation is beans from coffee producers Intelligentsia and Heart. Alchemist also offers an extensive menu, including variations on matcha lattes, such as the lavender matcha latte and the matcha americano.

The Cream: The menu boasts a wide assortment of toast, from a classic strawberry ricotta to a new Korean cuisine-inspired kimchi avocado.

The Roast: Part of Alchemist’s charm is its industrial design. The wall behind the coffee counter is fitted with dark gray brick, and bare, elongated light bulbs hang in clusters from the ceiling. But this design also lends to poor lighting inside. Bring an already lit screen or prepare for slight eye strain at this cafe.



Sharp Specialty Coffee

3421 W 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

The Grind: Sharp brews Sightglass and Coava beans, and its lattes hit the sweet spot between too strong and too creamy.

The Cream: High ceilings, white walls and hanging plants lend Sharp a modern, Pinterest-esque vibe.

The Roast: One of the failings of the interior design of Sharp is the south-facing ceiling-to-floor windows. From early afternoon to sunset, sunbeams flood the room, and anyone sitting at the window’s bar will suffer from both hot glares and elevated temperatures.

Nothing But Coffee

3952 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily

The Grind: Nothing But Coffee doesn’t have the strongest brews, but it does offer a wide selection of beverages. From a truffle honey latte to its titular NBC latte, Nothing But Coffee delivers more than just what its name promises. Teas, lemonade and Arnold Palmers also make an appearance.

The Cream: This is the spot for a late night grind. Most cafes have early closing hours, as caffeine can greatly affect one’s sleep, but Nothing But Coffee will serve you espresso until 2 a.m.

The Roast: Though the cafe’s light wood furnishings give it an open, empty feeling, its backless benches can get very uncomfortable after a few hours. The table and chair height ratios aren’t the best for posture either, and regulars can be seen hunched over laptops, using the wickedly fast Wi-Fi.