Monique Allard to serve as Interim VP for Student Affairs

Associate Provost for Student Affairs Monique Allard will serve as Interim Vice President for Student Affairs beginning April 1, Provost Michael Quick announced in a memo to the USC community. She will take the place of Ainsley Carry, who is leaving USC for the University of British Columbia.



As Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, Allard will work with Quick as well as Interim President Wanda Austin and newly elected President Carol Folt to prioritize the student experience at USC, the memo said.



“We will work together to keep providing rich, engaging opportunities for our students to develop holistically, including opportunities to connect with others, build professional networks and develop personal, practical and leadership skills,” Quick wrote.



In her current position, Allard has worked with several student programs and services, including Campus Activities, campus cultural centers, Fraternity and Sorority Leadership Development, Residential Education and the Trojan Marching Band, the memo said.



Allard has spent over 20 years working with students. She previously served as the Director of Student Services for the College of Education at California State University, Los Angeles and as the Executive Director of Student Support and Equity Programs at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona.



Allard earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from the Rossier School of Education, where she currently works as an adjunct professor. From 2000 to 2007 she also worked as the associate director of college advising at the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.