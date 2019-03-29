‘Willy Wonka’ treats audiences on the big stage

Few stories have captured the public’s imagination for as long as Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” has. The now-universal tale first appeared on bookshelves in 1964 and has been adapted into two films and a musical that debuted on Broadway in 2014 and premiered at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Wednesday.

The story follows Charlie Bucket, a prepubescent fanatic of Wonka’s famous chocolate and an effervescent dreamer living in a household where rotten cabbage soup is a luxury. But right from the beginning, we learn that despite their extreme poverty, Charlie loves his family — he’s willing to buy them dinner instead of his yearly chocolate bar, and his dreamy letter to Wonka reveals that his true greatest desire is for his family to have everything they’ve ever wanted. In his most endearing wish, he writes to Wonka that he should create “an ice cream that would never melt, so she [Charlie’s mother] could feel all day the way I wish she always felt.”

Opening night saw a delightful Rueby Wood as Charlie, but the ensemble was led by Noah Weisberg in the titular Wonka role. Actors must be able to keep their audience entertained at every second; such pressure is only doubled when taking on Willy Wonka, a role meant to ignite maximum audience curiosity. Weisberg’s eccentric execution of the iconic candyman was rarely domineering and exemplified a humble chemistry toward his fellow producers; the result was a show that truly felt like a team effort. Every cast member was indispensable — each zany and heartfelt performance in tune with the rest of the production.

The story begins by introducing the Bucket family, Wonka (disguised as a local candy shop owner) and the four diabolical children who beat Charlie to the first Golden Tickets. The greatest laughs come in a sequence where the incognito Wonka watches the news with Charlie as the winners roll in; it’s an unrelenting series of quick tunes that range from a German yodel to a hip-hop dance break. This constant shift in tones banishes all boredom while playfully (although at times rather simplistically) introducing the audience to each child’s mortal sin. Dropped in between these tunes are snippets of Charlie’s everyday life, juxtaposing him with the gluttony of Augustus Gloop, the greed of Veruca Salt, the pride of Violet Beauregarde and the sloth of Mike Teavee.

In some sense, Roald Dahl’s story is meant to be a straightforward tale of the meek inheriting the earth (and, consequently, the wicked not). It doesn’t beg for depth in its supporting cast — not even in Mr. Wonka — since it’s centerpiece is Charlie and his family. The musical’s quick pace, although quite the fun and a heartwarming experience, spurs the audience to sympathize with Charlie. But while his angelic qualities are explored more in the first act, they are buried in the sheer absurdism of the second.

The climax of the entire show comes in the entire second act, as the children are speedily welcomed and dismissed from the chocolate factory. Writer David Grieg’s musical iteration of the Dahl classic is not ashamed of embracing his absurd premise and imagery; the second act runs straight through the various setpieces in Wonka’s factory at a lightning speed that leaves the audience just enough time to mirror Mr. Salt’s dumbfounded reaction to his daughter being taken away by sentient squirrels.

Elevated by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman’s fantastic score, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” is ultimately a fascinating experience for all ages; bright colors and big personalities command the audience, leaving no dull moments and countless melodies stuck in their heads.

