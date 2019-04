Listen to “Varsity Blues at USC” on Spreaker.

On this week’s episode, Aidan hosts a conversation with sports writer Julia Poe and features editor Eric He about the recent college admissions scandal and how it impacted the USC athletics department. Music by Joakim Karud.

