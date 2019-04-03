Men’s basketball adds new recruits

Head coach Andy Enfield talks to his players in a loss against Colorado at the Galen Center Feb. 9. USC finished with a 16-17 record. (Josh Dunst/Daily Trojan)

The USC men’s basketball team recently added two new players to what looks like a talented class of newcomers in the 2019-20 season.

On Monday, USC announced the addition of graduate transfer guard Quinton Adlesh from Columbia University. Adlesh averaged the third-highest in points and assists per game for the Lions in the 2018-19 season with 13.5 and 2.5, respectively.

Adlesh was one of many effective long-range shooters for Columbia, leading the team with 70 3-pointers made and shooting 37.2 percent from deep. Adlesh’s shooting prowess will likely be the main skill the USC coaching staff is looking for in the graduate student.

Adlesh announced his transfer by tweeting, “Excited to join @USC_Hoops next year! Can’t wait to be a part of the Trojan Family.”

On March 22, point guard Ethan Anderson tweeted his commitment to USC, adding to a freshman class ranked fourth in the country by 247 Sports. Anderson is a local product, having played at Fairfax High School, located about eight miles from USC.

Anderson is the sixth member of USC’s recruiting class and its second point guard, joining Georgia-native Kyle Sturdivant. Anderson earned a three-star rating and an overall grade of 87.43 from 247 Sports.

Although lacking elite size and athleticism, Anderson is a smart and quick player in a 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame and should add depth for USC at the point guard position.

“Extremely blessed and honored to be 100% committed to the University of Southern California! I would like to thank the entire staff for believing in my God given talent and work ethic,” Anderson tweeted.

Although the addition of Anderson and Adlesh doesn’t fix the depth issues USC’s front court will face with the transfers of forwards freshman J’Raan Brooks and sophomore Victor Uyaelunmo, the pair will add competition at the backcourt spots.