REVIEW: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie loses the boogie

While A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s voice and melodies are often entrancing in his recorded music, the rapper struggled to complement his trademark songs with live energy at his performance at Belasco Theater Tuesday night.

A Boogie’s initial popularity in 2016 can largely be attributed to his personal style of hip-hop, which sees him to his personal feelings and experiences. Despite their repetitive nature, the rapper’s melodies allow for catchy hooks and memorable phrases that stick with listeners.

Just two days after the death of Crenshaw-based rapper Nipsey Hussle, A Boogie performed a mere eight miles away from where Hussle was killed. He and each of his openers decided to commemorate Hussle’s life by holding a minute of silence prior to beginning their sets.

Once doors opened, DJ Cranberry sought to keep the relatively young audience engaged by playing a mix of contemporary hits, from Blueface’s “Bleed It” to JuiceWRLD’s “Lucid Dreams.” After Cranberry, hip-hop artist Trap Manny brought palpable energy to the stage, stepping off stage multiple times to take off layers of his clothing. He performed his song “Relentless,” but due to his relatively small following, the crowd seemed to react more to his energy than to his music. Afterward, A Boogie’s labelmate and New York-based rapper Don Q took the stage. Unlike Trap Manny, his stage presence was minimal and, even though he performed almost entirely within the crowd, poor sound mixing and a lack of care to finishing his verses failed him.

Following these relatively mediocre opening acts, A Boogie came out to extremely loud cheers and confetti, launching immediately into a surreal and emotional performance of “Look Back At It.” He brought Don Q and Trap Manny out again for a performance of “Bosses and Workers” before getting into his hit songs. Young and enthusiastic, the crowd’s energy peaked during A Boogie’s hit songs “Swervin” and “Look Back At It,” as they sang along word by word. However, aside from his big hits, the crowd seemed distant and disengaged, which influenced to A Boogie’s confidence on stage.

Additionally, A Boogie’s music does not lend itself to the energetic performances of artists such as Playboi Carti and JPEGMAFIA, as evidenced by his failed attempt to start a mosh pit to his hit single “Drowning.” A Boogie also brought out rapper and businessman Master P, who commemorated Hussle’s life with another moment of silence. However, his late-set entrance unintentionally set an awkward mood for A Boogie’s last few songs.

Unfortunately, A Boogie’s music and performance were forgettable in today’s high-demand and rapidly changing hip-hop landscape. A Boogie is still considered a rising hip-hop artist by some, but his ability to stay relevant in the will require him to have better command of his audiences in live performances. Sure, A Boogie’s fans undoubtedly love him, but his upcoming album will be crucial in deciding whether or not he turns out to be a flash in the pan.