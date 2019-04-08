Latino Business Student Association hosts student reception

LBSA alumnus Louie Sandoval (left) spoke at the End of Year Reception and was introduced by LBSA president Aaron Eckstein (right). (Ling Luo/Daily Trojan)

Members of the Latino Business Student Association gathered at Tommy’s Place last night to celebrate the club’s first year back at USC following its official return in August.

The End of Year Reception brought together over 50 students, alumni, faculty and business professionals to reflect on the past year and recognize members with scholarships.

LBSA president Aaron Eckstein introduced LBSA vice president Ricardo Reyes, LBSA alumnus Luis Sandoval and clinical business communication professor Sharoni Little as the speakers of the night.

According to Eckstein, LBSA had been active since 1978, before falling inactive in fall 2017. After he was accepted as a transfer student last April, Eckstein tried to reach out to LBSA to potentially rekindle the association after he received a message from a USC graduate and former LBSA member that the group was inactive.

Eckstein said he decided to bring back LBSA to USC to make a greater impact on student life at USC. He created a board of six members, who coordinated recruitment for over 150 active members. Nearly a year later, LBSA is now recognized as one of the largest student organizations at the Marshall School of Business.

“I’m at USC for a reason,” Eckstein said. “I want to be an entrepreneur, I want to make a difference in the community, so why not relaunch it?”

Reyes, a junior majoring in neuroscience, said that continuing to establish a culture of innovation is the key to the future of LBSA.The club aims to create mentorship opportunities and networking events as well as host professional development sessions for its members.

“I hope this journey continues to be an entrepreneurial journey for everyone,” Reyes said. “I don’t want it to become complacent in any way. I constantly want to challenge ourselves to be better.”

Several LBSA alumni attended the reception to show their support of the relaunch, including Sandoval, who stressed the importance of active mentorship in his address.

“Mentorship is incredibly important as it relates to diversity and inclusion, but really that 2.0, that next level, that 2.0, is turning mentorship into sponsorship and advocacy,” Sandoval said. “And not only giving guidance on how to get to the table, but putting them into that seat.”

Little, who also serves as the associate dean of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, said that establishing diversity and inclusivity on campus is the driving force of the future.

“It’s about what is the importance of diversity equity and inclusion today,” Little said. “Because whether it’s in the professional space, the personal space, or the academic space, you are not only absolutely needed and wanted, but you belong to be there because you will be driving the leadership.”