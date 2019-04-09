General Education S3 E10: Growing Pains from the USC Health Sciences Master Plan

Listen to “Growing Pains from the USC Health Sciences Master Plan” on Spreaker.

In the next 25 years, USC’s Health Sciences Campus is projected to double in size and residents in surrounding communities are worried about what this means for them. Staff writer Ashley Zhang reported on the situation and talked with Natalie about her story. Music by Joakim Karud.

