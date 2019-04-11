Minyon Moore announces her intention to transfer

Junior guard Minyon Moore’s intention to transfer is a big blow for women’s basketball. (Josh Dunst/Daily Trojan)

The USC women’s basketball team is losing a team leader in junior point guard Minyon Moore, who announced her intention to transfer this week. Moore led USC in the 2018-19 season in rebounds, assists and steals and finished second on the team in points with an average of 14.8 per game.

Moore gave no public indication of her preferred transfer destination, but she thanked USC for her time as a Trojan in a statement on Instagram.

“All I can say is what a ride,” Moore wrote. “After thorough consideration about my future, my family and I have decided that it’s best for me to continue my basketball and academic career as a graduate transfer at a different University. I want to thank the USC Trojan family for making these past three years, ones I will hold dear to my heart for the rest of my life #Trojan4life Thank you.”

Moore was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in her first season as a Trojan, and earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors in her sophomore year.

Moore’s departure may be due in part to that of her sister, Mariya, who transferred to USC from Louisville for her senior season last year.