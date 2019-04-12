Universal chairwoman to deliver SCA commencement address

Universal Filmed Entertainment chairwoman Donna Langley will deliver the School of Cinematic Arts 2019 commencement address. Langley serves on the SCA Board of Councilors. (Photo from Universal)

Universal Filmed Entertainment Chairwoman Donna Langley will deliver the School of Cinematic Arts commencement address during the satellite ceremony May 10, SCA dean Elizabeth Daley announced Thursday.



“We are overjoyed that Donna Langley, an iconic force in the entertainment industry, will be sharing her invaluable insight with our graduating class this year,” Daley wrote in a press release.



Langley, who oversees global production, marketing and distribution for Universal Pictures, Universal Pictures International, Universal Pictures Entertainment, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation, joined SCA’s Board of Councilors in February.



She joined Universal as senior vice president of production in 2001 and was appointed chairwoman in January. During her 18-year career at Universal, the company has produced movies like “Green Book,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Us.” In 2014, Langley was named one of Variety’s 2014 Power of Women honorees for her work with the nonprofit Vital Voices, an organization that seeks to empower women politically and economically.



Langley follows Warner Bros. Entertainment chairman Kevin Tsujihara who spoke at the SCA commencement ceremony in 2018.



“We are also thrilled to present Nahnatchka Khan, a trailblazing screenwriter, director and producer, with the Mary Pickford Alumni Award,” Daley wrote. “Both are exemplary role models for our students and it is an honor to have them join us at this year’s commencement ceremony.”



The Mary Pickford Alumni Award, which is sponsored by the Mary Pickford Foundation, pays tribute to USC alumni “whose extraordinary achievements bring special distinction to the

university and to the industry,” the press release read.



Khan, class of 1994, is the creator and producer of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and previously served as an executive producer of “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” and “American Dad!” Her directorial debut “Always Be My Maybe,” starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, is set for release on Netflix this summer.