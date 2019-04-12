Who’s talking at the Festival of Books?

Karamo Brown (OPEN EVENT)



Known for starring in the hit Netflix reality show “Queer Eye,” Karamo Brown recently published his first book, a memoir titled “Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope.” As the first openly gay black man to be cast on reality television back in 2004, Brown is a trailblazer with an interesting perspective. He is a prominent activist for the LGBTQ+ community, especially its black members, and is the co-founder of 6in10, an organization that provides mental health services and HIV education to these groups. Brown will be interviewed by Los Angeles Times reporter Yvonne Villarreal Sunday at 11:30 a.m.



Chelsea Clinton (TICKETED EVENT)



Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton made a name for herself in the world of literature as a bestselling author of children’s books. Clinton’s New York Times bestselling picture book, “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World,” intends to uplift and empower the next generation of leaders and educate young readers on important topics, including global health, one of Clinton’s greatest passions. Clinton just released another children’s book titled “Don’t Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe.” Sure to be informative for all age groups, Clinton’s conversation Sunday at 12:30 p.m. will be hosted by L.A. Times columnist and culture critic Mary McNamara.

Roxane Gay (TICKETED EVENT)



Roxane Gay — who recently visited USC in February for a Visions and Voices event to share her thoughts as a sexual assault survivor in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement — will return to campus this weekend for another conversation. Gay is known for bestselling works like “Bad Feminist,” “Hunger” and “Difficult Women,” among many others. Event attendees will find that she is not afraid to share her powerful voice and call issues out as she sees them. At the festival, Gay will be speaking with Laurie Halse Anderson, author of “South,” and L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian. The session is Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Sloane Crosley (TICKETED EVENT)

New York humorist Sloane Crosley is no stranger to bestseller lists: Her essay collections “I Was Told There’d be Cake” and “How Did You Get This Number” both rapidly flew off bookstore shelves, as did her 2015 novel “The Clasp.” She’ll be discussing her most recent essay collection, “Look Alive Out There,” with Isaac Fitzgerald, the author and co-host of BuzzFeed’s morning show “AM2DM” Saturday at 3 p.m.

Stuart Woods (TICKETED EVENT)



Stuart Woods authored of more than 70 books, many of which feature recurring characters Will Lee and Stone Barrington. He’ll be talking about his latest novel “Wild Card” with authors Rachel Howzell Hall, Maria Hummel and Thomas Perry, on a panel moderated by fellow crime novelist Tod Goldberg Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Walter Mosley (TICKETED EVENT)



California-born mystery novelist Walter Mosley made a name for himself with his bestselling “Easy Rawlins” novels, which chronicle the adventures of a private detective living in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. His latest book, “Down the River Unto the Sea,” follows an ex-police officer and private investigator framed for sexual assault. He’ll discuss the novel with L.A. Times writer Christopher Goffard Sunday at 11 a.m.