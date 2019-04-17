Politico editor discusses objectivity

Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown discussed the news outlet’s coverage of politics and stance on objectivity Tuesday. (Shaylee Navarro/Daily Trojan)

Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown spoke about objectivity and today’s political climate to an audience of nearly 60 in Wallis Annenberg Hall Tuesday. The event was moderated by Annenberg Media Center Director Christina Bellantoni.

“[Budoff Brown’s] hope is to foster an understanding of politics in the digital era,” Bellantoni said. “She has inspired students to be the best in [the journalism] field.”

Budoff Brown discussed how Politico is different from other news outlets. Because of its focus on politics and policy, it hires journalists with varying political views but still expects unbiased reporting.

Budoff Brown said it’s important for journalists to remain objective in their coverage because if one reporter shows bias, readers can lose trust in news.

“We’re under a media microscope,” Budoff Brown said. “If one of us screws up, it looks like all of us screwed up.”

Budoff Brown said that while journalists can have personal opinions on political issues, they must remain objective to uphold their journalistic integrity.

“None of us are not biased,” Budoff Brown said. “I know that. I’m not asking people to curb all of their feelings, but I do want them to bring objectivity to [reporting].”

Budoff Brown concluded by discussing her own values as a news reporter and how she ensures objectivity at Politico.

“I want everyone to look at the media and believe it’s a credible institution,” Budoff Brown said. “I’m trying to do my part, There’s a time and a place for expression [and] opinion, and I think if you’re a reporter at Politico you know what our jam is.”

Shushanik Minasian, a graduate student studying journalism, said she enjoyed learning about Politico’s values and their expectations for journalists.

“I’ve been really into Politico for a while,” Minasian said, “I’m interested in agenda and learning what people are up to in editorial rooms … I’m interested in how [Politico] structures their view of how they should report.”