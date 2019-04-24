First woman elected Marching Band drum major

Sophomore India Anderson (pictured in November 2018) was elected the Marching Band’s first female drum major Tuesday. (Ling Luo/Daily Trojan)

The Trojan Marching Band elected sophomore India Anderson as its drum major Tuesday. Anderson is the first woman to be elected to the position in the band’s 139-year history.

A tuba performance major, Anderson joined the band her freshman year after marching with her high school band. She said the role of drum major involves leading the band onto the field before every football game and giving pep talks to the rest of the members.

“The band means a lot to me just in my life and I’m really honored that the band has chosen me to lead them,” Anderson said. “Being drum major is great to further give back to the band in service and dedication.”

According to Brett Padelford, the band’s director of public relations, the band has been officially co-ed since 1971, when director Arthur Bartner — who will be directing his 50th season in Fall 2019 — spearheaded the policy change. Since then, Padelford said there have been four female drum major candidates, including Anderson.

Padelford said that in recent years, the band has seen more women matriculants than men.

“This was the students’ decision and I’m happy gender was not an issue in the selection of the candidate,” Bartner wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan. “I congratulate India and look forward to her leadership of the band this coming football season.”

Padelford said the top four drum major candidates performed for the entire band Tuesday. After marching to the Fight Song, each candidate gave a speech. After that, the over-300 member band took a vote, and staff members counted the ballots.

“She had a great rapport with the students,” Padelford said. “She’s not only a great musician, but I think she’ll make a great leader.”

Anderson said she was first introduced to the tuba when her high school band director “forced” her to play in that section. After playing at USC, Anderson said she has come to love playing the tuba, even though it is less popular, because it stands out from the other instruments.

She said she isn’t sure if she’ll run for re-election in Spring 2020, but will continue to play music for as long as she can.

“Inside the band, I would just like to continue to be a leader and an image that people look up to,” Anderson said. “I hope that I can embody traits that the band values.”



Natalie Oganesyan contributed to this report.