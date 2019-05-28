Conquest 2018 performer lights up music festival

“When I say Whack, you say Whack!” were the first words that a sunshine-clad Tierra Whack shouted to her audience on Sunday afternoon at the Soundset hip-hop festival in Minneapolis. Whack wore bright yellow Balenciaga sweatpants and avant garde makeup that featured a rain cloud on one eye and a sun covering the other.

Whacky vocals · On Sunday, Minneapolis hosted the Soundset musical festival, which featured performances from Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X and Tierra Whack, who previously performed at USC in November 2018. Photo by Emily Smith.

The Philadelphia native took the hip-hop music scene by storm over the past year — after performing at USC’s 2018 Conquest concert, she went on to perform at Coachella and South by Southwest and is set to take the stage at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

Whack’s debut album, “Whack World,” is something of an internet sensation, with its 15 one-minute tracks comprising a step away from traditional album formats. Packed with lyrical and musical ingenuity, “Whack World” saw much critical acclaim in 2018 from industry outlets like Billboard and Pitchfork.

Photo by Emily Smith

Throughout early 2019, Whack released more one-minute songs, likely snippets from her next album.

As Whack’s rise continues, she’s proving that it really is a “Whack World,” and we’re just living in it.