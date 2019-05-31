USC won’t bring back head baseball coach

Head baseball coach Dan Hubbs’ contract will not be renewed after it expires at the end of June, Athletic Director Lynn Swann announced Wednesday.

The decision to terminate Hubbs’ contract comes on the heels of a 25-29-1 season for the Trojans. Despite having won 12 national championships, double the amount of any other Division I baseball program, USC missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year, and has not had a winning season since 2015.

“Returning to USC as its head coach was an amazing experience and I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had here the last seven years,” Hubbs said in a statement.

In 2015, the Trojans went 39-21 and were eliminated in the regional round of the postseason by eventual champion Virginia. But the following season, USC finished at an even 28-28, despite a roster packed with 12 players selected for the 2016 MLB Draft.

USC hasn’t been able to fix its path since, finishing with a losing record in the last three seasons.

“We have a very successful and proud baseball tradition at USC,” Swann said in a statement. “We now look forward to the next chapter of USC baseball under new leadership.”

Swann said that the search for Hubbs’ successor will begin immediately.

In 2013, Hubbs was promoted from associate head coach to head coach of the Trojans squad, and has been at the helm since. He served in the role for seven years, compiling a combined 188-200-1 overall record and finishing in the top four of the Pac-12 standings twice.

“We want to thank Dan for his effort and service,” Swann said. “Dan is a good man and a good coach, and he always will be a great Trojan. However, we felt that after seven years under Dan, our program needed new leadership and direction.”

Hubbs played for USC as a student. He pitched for the Trojans from 1991 to 1993, amassing a 19-13 record as a pitcher in 81 appearances. Hubbs ranks fourth on the all-time Trojans saves list and played seven years in the minor leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

“Seeing my players’ success on the field, in the classroom and in their own lives after they left USC was always my greatest reward,” Hubbs said. “I look forward to watching their continued success as I remain part of the Trojan Family.”