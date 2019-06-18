University appoints new member to Board of Trustees

Photo from USC News

Michael Felix was elected to the USC Board of Trustees following over 34 years working in financial services, the University announced.

“Michael Felix is an exceptional member of the Trojan Family with a remarkable history of service to the University,” Interim President Wanda Austin told USC News. “His dedication to his alma mater — coupled with his extraordinary financial expertise — make him a terrific addition to our board. His passion and experience will certainly prove invaluable.”

Felix serves as the global head of investment operations for Capital Group Companies in addition to holding leadership positions at several other Capital Group subsidiary companies, according to the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

Accompanying his career success, Felix supported his alma mater throughout various volunteer roles, having held positions such as School of Dramatic Arts Board of Councilors chair, Caruso Catholic Center Advisory Board and Latino Alumni Association Corporate Advisory Councilmember, USC News stated. He has also taken part in several alumni groups, including his recent position as the 95th president of the Alumni Association’s Board of Governors.

“He is very kind, very humble, very committed to USC above anything else,” said LAA executive director Mercy Willard. “The only other thing that he’s more committed to obviously is his family. But, he loves USC, and he loves giving back.”

Founded in 1973, the LAA is one of the nation’s leading Latino alumni organizations. The association aims for the academic advancement of Latino students attending the University.

Throughout his time at the association, he co-chaired its endowment campaign, raising almost $4 million for LAA’s scholarship program, Willard said.

“Michael is going to be a great addition to the Board of Trustees, not only as a as a representative of the Latino community but just overall as an exemplary alumni,” Willard said. “He brings good perspective[s] on USC with the diversity lens that he represents but also as a savvy businessman and family man.”

Felix grew up in Pico Rivera and did not expect to pursue higher education. However, after a particular high school teacher urged him to apply to a few universities, Felix got into USC. He began his college career in 1979, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Marshall School of Business.

After graduating from USC, he worked with Deloitte Haskins and Sells, a company that provides audit, tax, legal, financial and consulting services, in Los Angeles prior to finding success at aforementioned Capital Group Companies in 1987. In three decades, he rose to his current position as the global head of investment operations, USC News reported.

Now as a trustee, Felix plans to continue his efforts in creating a more inclusive and diverse atmosphere, USC News reported. He hopes to ensure that students from underrepresented and diverse populations will take advantage of opportunities at USC.

“[Felix is] definitely somebody that’s a good ambassador for USC, and someone you can count on,” Willard said. “I think that’s evident from the amount of time and resources that he devotes to his alma mater. He is definitely a die-hard Trojan and just a great human being.”