21 things to do in LA if you’re under 21

Nothing is worse than getting excited about a fun activity only to be told you aren’t old enough to participate. Unfortunately, that’s a sad, oft-repeated reality in Los Angeles for students under 21 years of age.

But not to worry! LA still has tons of fun activities to offer anyone with a vertical driver’s license card.

Hollywood Improv

Who doesn’t love a good comedy show? The Hollywood Improv holds comedy shows almost every night, and although it does have 21+ shows, it has some that are 18+ as well.



Hollywood Sign Hike

The Hollywood Sign is a Los Angeles trademark, as is working out. A hike to the Hollywood Sign is an awesome way to spend a morning sweating it out with new friends while showing off to everyone at home how awesome your school’s location is. Don’t forget your Hydro Flask and sunscreen!



Expo Park

Along with the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park houses three fascinating museums essential to L.A. history: the California Science Center, the African American Museum, and the Museum of Natural History.



Koreatown

What better place to eat Korean BBQ than Koreatown? Try your hand at the interactive cuisine on your way to The Wiltern Theater for a concert or movie screening.

The Broad Museum

The Broad Museum, located conveniently in Downtown L.A., houses some of the greatest pieces of contemporary art. They feature works from fantastic artists such as Jeff Koons and Yayoi Kusama. Make sure to buy tickets in advance to avoid waiting in line.

Bike at Venice Beach

What better way to practice bike riding to your 8 a.m. class than on Venice Beach? Riding bikes along the sidewalks of Venice Beach is a great way to spend a beautiful day.

Smorgasburg L.A.

Smorgasburg L.A. is an outdoor food market that takes place every Sunday. Vendors such as Big Mozz, Lobsterdamus and Amazebowls all come together to make your tastebuds happy. Smorgasburg also has a number of lifestyle vendors including Rx Candles, Brown Bag Books and Espiritu Footwear.

Olvera Street

Olvera Street, also known as El Pueblo Historical Monument and La Placita, is a Mexican marketplace located in the heart of L.A. A cultural epicenter, the street is home to local vendors and shops reminiscent of the original city. Make sure to stop by during popular festivals like Día de Los Muertos.

Melrose Avenue

Melrose Avenue has an eclectic collection of stores, including Glossier, Joyrich and Golden Goose. It also has amazing places to eat including Carrera Cafe, where you can get pictures printed onto your cup of coffee. With a seemingly endless amount of vendors, you’ll discover something you haven’t seen before each time you visit.

Universal Studios

You’re never too old for a theme park. A day or two at Universal Studios is bound to be a fun time and totally worth the half-hour drive from USC. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a must for all Harry Potter nerds.

Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier is an L.A. trademark. Get to the Pier riding the nearby Expo Line and spend time on the boardwalk filled with carnival games, fun rides and fast food is essential for you to prove that you really go to school in L.A.

Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market is the gem of Downtown L.A. It is a giant indoor marketplace with many different vendors serving whatever you’re in the mood for. From tacos to ramen noodles to ice cream, you’re guaranteed to leave with a full stomach.

Rooftop Cinema Club

The only real way to see a movie is at the Rooftop Cinema Club. With a backdrop of the Downtown L.A. skyline, comfy lounge chairs and the option of bottomless popcorn, your movie-watching experience will never be the same. The Rooftop Cinema Club even offers discounted tickets for students with a valid student ID.

L.A. Theater District

Musicals and plays are excellent distractions from the stress of college life. Professional casts perform in L.A. all the time, and musicals like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Miss Saigon” are open now at the Theater District.

Shrine Auditorium

Have you seen that strange-looking building next to Gateway? It’s a concert venue! Artists like Brockhampton and Billie Eilish have performed there, and Daniel Caesar will be performing there Aug. 27. It’s incredibly convenient for any USC student to attend a show, especially because it’s a short walk away.

Reality Show Live Taping

“The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the “Ellen Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” What do they all have in common? You can get tickets to see them live in L.A.

Tigerheat

Located at the Avalon every Thursday night, this 18+ gay club is always sure to draw large crowds. With past themes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, the Avalon is a great place to dance the night away!

See a sports game

Living in Los Angeles means living in one of the greatest sports cities in the country. Catch a baseball game at Dodger Stadium, see the Lakers and Clippers at Staples Center or LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium, conveniently located in Expo Park.

The Grove

The Grove is a charming outdoor mall complete with retail stores, restaurants and a movie theater. It’s an excellent place to spend the day or night. At the end of the Grove is the Los Angeles Farmer’s Market, which has food options galore — from home-style Italian cuisine to homemade ice cream.

L.A. Arts District

With 11 stellar galleries, including the famous Hauser & Wirth gallery, the arts district is a must for all art aficionados. Between galleries, stop by one of the district’s 38 restaurants and cafes.

Griffith Observatory

If you’re frustrated with all that Downtown L.A. pollution, head over to the Griffith Park Observatory to stargaze. Along with looking through telescopes, visitors can enjoy interactive exhibits, educational documentaries and a beautiful view of the city.