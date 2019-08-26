Incoming USC freshman dies in collision on I-110 freeway

Matthew Olson, an incoming freshman from Corona del Mar High School, died Saturday in a traffic collision. He was 18.

Olson was struck by a vehicle travelling south on the I-110 freeway near 37th Street while he was walking in the FasTrak lanes shortly before 2:45 a.m. Saturday. He was then struck by a second vehicle. Though the first driver stopped to help Olson, the second vehicle drove away, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced Olson dead on the scene. The CHP, which is investigating the incident, said it doesn’t know why Olson was walking in the FasTrak lanes at the time of the collision. Police have arrested the driver of the first vehicle and are still searching for the operator of the second one.

Olson was matriculated to study business administration at the Marshall School of Business after graduating from Corona del Mar High School this past spring.

He played on Corona del Mar’s 2018 National Championship volleyball team and earned a Coach’s Award for Hardest Working Player. In high school, Olson was also a member of Future Business Leaders of America and the Best Buddies program, where he volunteered with people with disabilities, President Carol Folt said in an email to the USC community.

“[Matthew] was the consummate teammate, always looking out for the interests of his friends and teammates before his own.” Corona del Mar volleyball coach Ryan Schachter wrote in a statement emailed to the Daily Trojan. “His legacy is much more than his incredible achievements in the classroom or in the athletic arena, he was a genuinely kind person and those who were fortunate to have known Matt are much better for it.”

Corona del Mar principal Kathy Scott said the high school has resources available for students and staff affected by Olson’s death.

“We understand that a loss like this can be traumatic and that everyone grieves differently,” Scott wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan.

Folt and Vice President for Student Affairs Winston Crisp sent a memo to the University community Monday expressing condolences for Olson’s family and friends. The University also offered counseling services to students, faculty and staff through the USC Counseling Center.

“Whatever your circumstances and wherever this new semester may take you, we ask that you please keep Matt and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Folt and Crisp wrote.

Folt wrote in her email that the University will inform students of memorial plans as information becomes available.

