Soccer starts off with two shutout wins

Sophomore forward Penelope Hocking scored USC’s first goal of the season against Hawaii, her 15th goal in 21 games as a Trojan. (Daily Trojan file photo)

No. 5 USC women’s soccer put on an impressive show this past week, achieving two shutouts in Honolulu against Hawaii and San Francisco. The Trojans defeated Hawaii 3-0 Thursday before handing San Francisco a 2-0 loss Saturday.

The talents of both the Trojans’ new and returning starters were on display against Hawaii. Sophomore forward Penelope Hocking wasted no time in setting the pace for the Trojans’ attack. Last year’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Hocking scored just 10 minutes into the game off a deflected cross from junior forward Tara McKeown, bringing her total to 15 career goals in just 21 games as a Trojan. McKeown, who had six goals and seven assists in 20 starts last season, found her way around two defenders and landed a shot in the far post to give the Trojans a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Trojan defense stifled Hawaii throughout the game, conceding only five shots to the Rainbow Warriors. After freshman midfielder Savianna Gomez scored for the Trojans with just five minutes to go, redshirt junior goalkeeper Kaylie Collins saved a penalty kick to preserve the 18th clean sheet of her career.

The Trojans had far more chances to score than the Rainbow Warriors, earning 11 shots on goal compared to just three for Hawaii. Two of these chances — including the penalty kick and a last-minute shot snatched up easily by Collins — came after USC had already amassed a three-goal lead.

Thursday’s offensive performance was even more impressive given the absence of junior midfielder Savannah DeMelo, who posted 9 goals and 10 assists in 21 games last season but may not return this year due to an Achilles injury. Hocking and McKeown will have to continue to collaborate on the front line to lessen the impact of DeMelo’s absence.

“It’s just a true testament to who we are as a team,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said of his team’s ability to create chances, no matter who is on the pitch. “Many of our players were willing to step up … It’s been a team effort.”

The Trojans have now won three straight season openers and are 5-1 in openers under McAlpine.

“It helps when you have great players who are willing to work hard in order to win,” McAlpine said.

McAlpine added that the return of experienced players, including Hocking and Collins, was a major contributing factor to the team’s success in the opener.

The Trojans were dominant again against San Francisco Saturday night, despite being short-handed.

Unlike on Thursday, the Trojans started the game slowly, failing to convert on any of their opportunities in the first half. San Francisco’s senior goalkeeper Olivia Camera was strong between the goalposts, finishing the day with 10 saves. It took a penalty shot from redshirt senior utility player Natalie Jacobs to revitalize the Trojan offense 10 minutes into the second half.

In the 83rd minute, McKeown picked up her second goal in two games to seal the deal for the Trojans. Following the victory, the Trojans advanced to a 2-0 record for the third consecutive year.

“It’s great to be able to sustain dominance,” McAlpine said. “It’s a testament to who we are as a team. The [players] being able to dedicate themselves to practice [and working] hard during the offseason has helped contribute to our success.”

Following these two decisive victories, the Trojans show no signs of slowing down as they host Florida Thursday for “The Battle at the Banc”. The teams kick off 8 p.m. at Banc of California Stadium.