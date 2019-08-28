Jack Sears enters transfer portal after losing QB battle

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Sears, who entered the transfer portal Tuesday, evades an Arizona State defender in 2018. (Daily Trojan file photo)

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Sears announced Tuesday that he was entering the transfer portal. Sears lost the competition for the starting job to sophomore JT Daniels, who head coach Clay Helton named USC’s signal-caller Aug. 20.

Sears announced his decision in a written statement on Twitter. In the accompanying tweet, Sears wrote that the purpose of the announcement was to “clarify the situation and avoid speculation.” He will be staying at the University through the semester.

“The past week has been a difficult time, a bump in the road, and it makes me realize that life is not linear,” Sears wrote.

Sears also stated he will continue to train and work out. He told Helton he is available if the team needs him.

“I ask guys to do three things: Compete, give absolute best effort and graduate from this University,” Helton said at Tuesday night’s practice. “Jack has done all three in a first-class manner. He is part of my family for life, and I wish him nothing but the best in the future. He is a special, special individual.”

Sears’ entry into the transfer portal allows him to have contact with coaches and team officials from other universities while he is still enrolled at USC.

“I love my teammates, football, USC and the USC degree,” he wrote. “Nobody can ever take that degree away from me. I am proud of the work that I put in on and off the field, the way I competed and how I have comported myself.”

Sears played in one game as a Trojan, starting in a 38-35 loss to Arizona State at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum last season with Daniels and Matt Fink out due to injuries. Sears completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

Sears was a 4-star recruit out of San Clemente High School in the class of 2017. He committed to USC in November 2016 after decommitting from Duke. He enrolled in January 2017.

Helton named freshman Kedon Slovis as Daniels’ backup, followed on the depth chart by redshirt junior Fink.

The Trojans will kick off the 2019 season against Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.