General Education S4E2: Is Rushing Part of Your First Amendment Rights?

Following the lead of other top tier universities, USC mandated in 2018 that first-time students must wait to establish a GPA to rush Greek organizations. A few fraternities and sororities sued the school over this policy — and lost. Now, the courts have reversed the decision, and the policy’s fate is uncertain. Music by Joakim Karud.

