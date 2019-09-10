George Tyndall surrenders medical license

The letter was signed by Vice President of Student Affairs Winston Crisp and USC Student Health Chief Health Office Sarah Van Orman. (Daily Trojan file photo)

Former campus gynecologist George Tyndall has surrendered his medical license, according to a news release from the Medical Board of California. The announcement comes two months after the Los Angeles Police Department arrested and charged Tyndall with 29 felony counts, including sexual penetration of an unconscious person and sexual battery by fraud.

According to the Stipulated Surrender of License Order, Tyndall lost all physician and surgeon rights and privileges in California. Though Tyndall’s license had been suspended since August 2018, the board’s decision was officially implemented Thursday.

“The incidents outlined in the Board’s accusation against George Tyndall are egregious violations,” said Medical Board of California Executive Director Kimberly Kirchmeyer in the news release. “On behalf of California consumers, the Board achieved the highest level of patient protection with the surrender of Tyndall’s license.”

USC had no comment on the license surrender.

Tyndall has been accused of sexual assault by over 700 former and current USC students — the largest sex-crimes case involving a single suspect in LAPD history. In July, LAPD confirmed that over 130 cases were officially made against Tyndall and that District Attorney Reinhold Mueller would start by pursuing 16 cases.

In June, Attorney John Manly, who represents more than 200 alleged victims, said the small number of charges is typical of these cases.

“It’s not unusual for a small number of charges to be brought in these cases … Larry Nassar had 24 charges, and there were over 350 women who came forward initially,” Manly said. “And the reason for that is the statute of limitations. But, I think [Tyndall] is going to have to face the jury and I am confident that the system will do its job.”

Tyndall was found with a .32 caliber two-inch revolver when authorities entered his house with an arrest warrant and has since been hospitalized. Tyndall’s bail is set at $2.1 million and the former gynecologist faces up to 53 years in state prison.

Hundreds of former patients of Tyndall have joined a $215 million class-action settlement since it was preliminarily approved in June. The settlement will provide compensation between $2,500 and $250,000 to those who saw Tyndall between 1989 and 2016.