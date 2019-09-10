What’s playing in LA?

Holla At Ya Boy — Sept. 10 @ Fonda Theatre

At the forefront of today’s rap scene in Los Angeles is Buddy, a Compton native who’s bringing his friends to The Fonda Theatre to showcase what the West Coast has to offer. Red Bull Presents: Holla At Ya Boy will feature other Los Angeles musicians like Boogie (who recently performed at USC’s annual Welcome Back concert), 1500 or Nothin’ and Kent Jamz.

The show’s lineup will also include Bas, Smino and Guapdad 4000, who collaborated with Buddy on Dreamville’s gold-certified compilation album “Revenge of the Dreamers III.” Buddy will be backed by a live band during his 90-minute headlining set.

The concert will be held on Buddy’s birthday and will raise funds for his community. All proceeds will be donated to Compton public schools.

Toro Y Moi — Sept. 20 @ The Hollywood Palladium

Genre-bending artist Toro y Moi began 2019 with “Outer Peace,” his first full-length release in a year and a half. After performing cuts from the album on both “The Ellen Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” he’s taking “Outer Peace” on the road, starting right here in Los Angeles.

With an opening set from Elton John-endorsed Channel Tres, this show at the Hollywood Palladium will kick off Toro y Moi’s North American tour.

Ambar Lucid — Sept. 26 @ Moroccan Lounge

At just 18, Ambar Lucid is already distinguishing herself in the music industry. In the last year, she’s released more than just music — her work serves as a testament to her life.

Her EP “Dreaming Lucid” honors her Dominican and Mexican heritage by including lyrics in both Spanish and English, while her documentary “Llegaron Las Flores” shows her experience journeying to Mexico to reunite with her father, who was deported early in her life.

Lucid performs Sept. 26 at the Moroccan Lounge, an intimate venue that’s less than a mile from Union Station, which you can get to using USC’s free shuttle.

Dominic Fike — Oct. 3 @ El Ray

Despite only having a six-track EP to his name, Dominic Fike is rising rapidly in popularity. The 22-year-old singer made a name for himself with his single “3 Nights” from his breakout release “Don’t Forget About Me, Demos” and has since collaborated with the likes of BROCKHAMPTON and Kenny Beats.

He’ll wrap up the North American leg of his first headlining world tour right here in Los Angeles. Fike will also be making his first appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw a month later, more details on the right.

Raveena — Oct. 1 @ The Roxy

Raveena, an R&B singer from Queens, NY, just kicked off an 18-city headlining tour accompanied by Dianna Lopez. The second-to-last stop on the tour will be at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood on Oct. 1.

Her soulful album “Lucid” includes themes of her identity as the daughter of Indian immigrants. The critically-acclaimed work showcases her impressive vocal range and emotional vulnerability.

Camp Flog Gnaw — Nov. 9 and 10 @ Dodger Stadium

For the eighth year in a row, Tyler, the Creator will hold Camp Flog Gnaw, a two-day music festival and carnival complete with a massive ferris wheel and multiple stages of performers.

The lineup features many artists from Tyler’s disbanded Odd Future collective including Earl Sweatshirt, The Internet and Domo Genesis as well as Flog Gnaw debuts from Juice WRLD, H.E.R. and 21 Savage, among many others.

For the second consecutive year, the carnival will be held at Dodger Stadium to accommodate increased demand. Tyler’s co-headliner has yet to be revealed. Considering the caliber of already announced artists, this surprise is definitely going to be someone special.

BROCKHAMPTON — Dec. 13 @ The Hollywood Palladium

Fresh off the release of “GINGER,” their fifth full-length release in just over two years, boyband BROCKHAMPTON will embark on a world tour, which will conclude in Los Angeles Dec. 13.

If you’re worried about this date coinciding with finals week, fear not. Both BROCKHAMPTON and their opening act slowthai will perform at Camp Flog Gnaw a month prior.