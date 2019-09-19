Popular local eatery Study Hall may close its doors in winter

Study Hall was rumored to officially be closing its doors this winter, but USC Housing and the restaurant’s owners said they are uncertain about the restaurant’s future when its lease runs out in December. (Julia Mazzucco | Daily Trojan)

Study Hall, a popular bar located on Hoover and West 29th Streets, may close its doors by the end of the semester, Annenberg Media reported Monday.

USC Housing Director Christopher Ponsiglione wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan that the restaurant’s lease with the University will end in December. Ponsiglione said USC Housing is planning a building renovation project that will take place this summer to address maintenance, plumbing, electrical and access issues on the first floor.

“We are considering multiple options and opportunities for the use of the existing space moving forward,” Ponsiglione wrote. “The renovation project is in the design phase, and a final plan for the use of the first floor space has not yet been determined.”

Study Hall representatives declined an interview with the Daily Trojan, but said the restaurant has no set plans for its future.

Harry Kim, the restaurant’s co-owner, told Annenberg Media Monday that the restaurant would officially close in December. In response to the news, many students and alumni took their frustration to social media.

Vianca Marquez, a 2017 alumnus who majored in English, said she frequented the bar with friends since its 2014 opening. She added that her experience at the eatery was filled with good food and memories.

“It’s always been a place where I can go, even if it’s just to vent to my friends, a common place where everyone likes to gather and it caters to everyone’s preferences,” Marquez said. “So it’s not just wings or fries — there’s an extensive menu that everyone can be happy with.”

Haley Hudkins, a senior majoring in cinematic arts, film and television production, said she lives across the street from Study Hall and often sees the restaurant drawing in crowds on game days.

“It seems like … a good place to hang out, and we don’t really have a ton of those on campus, so I’m kinda sad that it’s closing down, or supposedly closing down,” she said. “I hope that they stick it out because we can always use some nice hangout spots on campus.”

Hudkins also commented on how difficult it might be for local businesses to compete with the restaurants at USC Village.

“I feel like it’s getting hard for restaurants that are nearby to kind of succeed and keep on going because [USC Village] is opening a lot of new restaurants,” Hudkins said. “As USC Village continues to expand, I’m sure that it’s going to continue to make it harder, not just for Study Hall but also just restaurants around campus.”

Ponsiglione said the building, which houses the restaurant and two floors of student residents, has rented to outside vendors since 2009. Previous vendors include 29th Street Cafe, which was replaced by Study Hall in 2014.