USC School of Cinematic Arts names Marvel president to board



A 1995 SCA alumnus, Kevin Feige joins the board that oversees planning, development, and fundraising for SCA and includes notable filmmakers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. (Photo courtesy of School of Cinematic Arts)

Kevin Feige, a USC alumnus and president of Marvel Studios, has joined the School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors, USC announced Tuesday.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors,” Feige said in the statement. “I look forward to working with Dean Elizabeth Daley and my esteemed colleagues on the Board to continue the School’s visionary approach to shaping the next generation of creators and leaders in the entertainment industry.”

The Board of Councilors oversees planning, development and fundraising efforts at SCA. Notable board members include filmmakers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, writer Shonda Rhimes and director Robert Zemeckis.

“Kevin has been the driving force behind some of the industry’s largest films and franchises,” said Board of Councilors chair Frank Price. “His vast knowledge and experience will help us as we continue to navigate through this continuously changing entertainment landscape. We are incredibly proud of all that he has accomplished and thrilled to have him join the Board.”

Feige graduated from SCA’s production division in 1995 and has remained active in the alumni network, often employing SCA alumni on his sets. In 2007, Feige became president of production at Marvel Studios and has producing credits on many of the studio’s blockbuster hits, including “The Avengers,” “Iron Man” and “Captain America: The First Avenger”.

Feige also often makes appearances in Theatrical Film Symposium, a class that screens upcoming films and hosts discussions with cast and crew afterwards. He has organized and spoken at various events on campus including “10 Years of Marvel” and a 90th anniversary celebration for SCA.

“Kevin Feige is not only a leader and unparalleled creative force in film and television, but he’s also a dedicated alum and partner for the School of Cinematic Arts,” Daley wrote in the letter. “We’re thrilled he’s joining the Board and his vision and enthusiasm will be an incredible resource in shaping the future of the school.”

Kevin Chi, a sophomore majoring in philosophy with a minor in SCA, believes Feige will be a positive addition to the board.

“I think the decision is great because that means another accomplished individual from the film industry is going to be guiding USC,” Chi said. “USC is already a very prominent film school and with his addition, the school will become even better.”

Dubbing Feige as the “Steve Jobs of film and television,” Bryan Vaca, a junior majoring in business administration who takes classes at SCA, said he believes Feige will help the School become even more of a global power.

“I think he will bring a creative and innovate influence to SCA, if anything more than it is right now,” Vaca said. “His expertise on the cinematic global scale is not to be overlooked and (can) surely bring a wealth of opportunities and perspectives to SCA.”