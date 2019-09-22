Bryce Young commits to Alabama

Former USC football commit quarterback Bryce Young flipped his commitment to the University of Alabama Sunday afternoon.

Young, a five-star recruit, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 32 overall player in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports, previously committed to USC in July 2018.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to [USC head] coach [Clay] Helton, [offensive coordinator] coach [Graham] Harrell, [wide receiver] coach [Keary] Colbert, [and] the rest of the USC staff for the opportunity that they have given me,” Young said on Twitter. “I would also like to thank the USC fans and community for all the support. I will always have love for the University of Southern California, and wish for nothing but the best for its players, coaching staff, and fans.”

Young’s decision comes as the future outlook of the USC quarterback situation has grown increasingly murky. After sophomore JT Daniels’ season-ending knee injury in USC’s season opener, Kedon Slovis has impressed as a true freshman and if he keeps performing well, there figures to be another competition for the starting quarterback role next year. Slovis, however, missed most of USC’s 30-23 victory over Utah Friday after taking a hard hit on the second play from scrimmage.

With the two current Trojans each making a case to be USC’s starting signal-caller next year, there figured to be at least one odd man out with Young’s impending arrival. Now, that odd man out seems to be Young.



With Alabama junior quarterback and Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa likely departing for the NFL after the season, the door is open for Young to compete for the starting role as a freshman with the Crimson Tide.

“There were no promises given and I know I have to compete but I’m coming in with the mindset of competing for playing time right away,” Young said. “I’m going to work my hardest and give myself every opportunity when I get there.

Young was set to continue establishing Mater Dei as a quarterback pipeline to USC, as Daniels, Matt Barkley and Matt Leinart all came out of the elite Santa Ana program to play quarterback for the Trojans.

That legacy — and USC’s promising 2020 recruiting class — took a hit with the news of Young’s flip.

“This was definitely one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Young said. “USC didn’t do anything wrong and I love the staff there … This was never about USC not meeting my expectations or anything, it was more about me feeling Alabama was too good of an opportunity to pass up … I have total peace about it right now and I’m really excited about the incredible opportunity, I’m grateful for it and I’m going to be ready to go.”

USC will face off against Alabama in Dallas, Texas to begin the 2020 regular season.

