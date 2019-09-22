Rhythm and News S3E1: Combining Perspectives — Student Art Outside Roski

Listen to “Combining Perspectives: Student Art Outside Roski” on Spreaker.

Sophomore neuroscience and cognitive science student Alexia Sambrano draws from mental health, sexuality and femininity for her paintings and prints featured in Divine Femininity, a student-curated art exhibition. Arts and Entertainment Editor Isa Uggetti sat down with Sambrano to talk about her process for the season premiere of Rhythm and News. Music by Joakim Karud.