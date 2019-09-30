Let’s Wine Down: Wines can take the edge off midterm season

(Ted Wint / Daily Trojan)

As we say goodbye to the first third of our fall semester, we welcome the season of pumpkin spice lattes, sweaters and dreaded midterms. The stress that comes with this time of year can be overwhelming, especially with the avalanche of testing in course after course, week after week. Wine can be a source of calmness during periods of high stress if done in the right way.

There is a cardinal rule for drinking wine to calm yourself: less is more. Limiting yourself to a glass of wine can do wonders, especially when you find yourself in a slump when studying or facing writer’s block. While my perspective on whether to drink white or red wine is to just drink whichever one you like best, the science points out that red wine helps lower the risk of Alzheimer’s and increases your lifespan. Interpret that how you wish.

A glass of 2017 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($20) produced by the Hobo Wine Company in Sonoma County can relieve some of the anxiety you may be harboring during midterms. This young and approachable Cab has subtle notes of cherry and chocolate, which will seemingly enchant you and immerse you into nature — perhaps sitting by a serene waterfall. It is relatively versatile in terms of food pairings, so any snacks you bought on a whim from Trader Joe’s will do the trick.

But if you are looking for some excitement as you trudge through exams to our first-ever fall break or to treat yourself after that long study session in that soul-draining place known as Leavey Library, treat yourself to Delinquente’s Bullet Dodger ($22) from South Australia. Keep in mind the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover” when approaching this wine. It’s a light Australian Shiraz that is easy to drink and is influenced by the ruggedness of the outback and the breeze of the Australian oceanside. You’ll taste the mingling of raspberries and cranberries with flowery spices that take your tastebuds on that Australian Outback adventure you didn’t know you needed.

Have you ever heard of Itata? No, not Italy. It’s a place in Chile. And in my experience drinking wine, the ones from Chile never fail to surprise me. The 2016 Pencopolitano ($27) from Pedro Parra y Familia will take you on a mystical journey through the Chilean countryside in the midst of all these tests. The important thing to remember about this wine is its fruity and floral aroma, with hints of raspberry, mint, pepper and salted plum. It’s as if you bought some expensive candles to light up your room while you studied. Like most Chilean wines, this one has a strong draw to its terroir (the natural environment in which the wine is produced, such as soil, topography, climate, etc.), which is steeped in many years of history.

With midterms, recruitment and social activities, this time of year can be stressful. It’s important to take a few minutes out of your day to de-stress and relax. So have a seat, lie back and wine down.

