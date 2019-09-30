SDA director of production looks ahead to 2019 season

The School of Dramatic Arts concluded its last season with a production of “Queen Margaret.” Its 2019-20 season begins this weekend with their production of “Men on Boats.” (Photo courtesy of Reza Allah-Bakhshi/School of Dramatic Arts)

Associate professor of theatre practice Elsbeth Collins carries her passion for theater into her daily work as head of production for the School of Dramatic Arts. After graduating from Princeton University with a degree in art history and working as a stage manager for more than 25 years, Collins decided to transition to work as a director of production. Her role and position as a vital member of the School of Dramatic Arts are best described by Collins herself.

“As head of production, I’m responsible for everything that goes on stage,” Collins said. “I supervise the costume shop manager and the theater manager.”

She said that her responsibilities also include coordinating with other departments to make sure everything is running smoothly for any show, from the first rehearsal to the final curtain.

With extensive stage management knowledge and 11 years of experience at SDA, Collins has organization and time management skills like no other.

“The stage manager [juggles] a lot of different balls in the air,” Collins said. “They have to be a cheerleader, they have to be extremely time-sensitive and not wasting time and being very efficient, and they have like five voices in their heads because they’re on a headset, and they’re talking to all the designers plus the director.”

Amid the organized chaos of putting together each production, it’s her passion for theater and guiding students in achieving their visions that serves as the real reward of it all.

Elsbeth Collins has worked at the School of Dramatic arts as the head of production since 2008. (Photo courtesy of SDA)

Part of her reward is that Collins is able to pass on her knowledge and expertise to the next generation of theater students every year.

“[Students are] trying to make the director’s vision happen and the designer’s visions happen, and for me to watch the students doing that is really, really gratifying,” Collins said.

After calling SDA home for the past 11 years, Collins reflected on the aspects that make USC’s dramatic arts program so special to both her and the students.

“I love the staff and the faculty that I work with, and the students are all so passionate about doing this thing we call theater,” Collins said. “It’s really invigorating for me to realize that young people are wanting to do what I did when I was their age, and they’re still passionate about it and they’re very bright, and they bring a lot of creativity to their work, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

With an exciting season ahead, the Dramatic Arts school strives to plan all productions and logistics a year ahead of time, producing and performing in nine shows this fall followed by 11 shows in the Spring 2020 semester. Although there is a long list of productions that Collins is enthusiastic about for the upcoming season, she is particularly looking forward to “The Cider House Rules, Part One: Here in St. Cloud’s” and “Men on Boats.” “Men on Boats” is particularly exciting for both Collins and the SDA staff because it has taken them two or three years to get royalties for the production.

Collins encourages all students to watch these productions, regardless of whether they have a previous theater background.

“Theater is relevant to us all,” Collins said. “I mean, especially in this time that we’re living in that is so uncertain and so out of our control, that sometimes to go and sit in a theater — a dark theater —and share a communal experience … an emotional bonding experience with other people. It’s my church.”

Collins believes that even students who do not have a strong interest in theater can take advantage of the experience of watching a production not only from an entertainment perspective but a meditative one as well.

“Sitting in the theater reminds me of how human we all are and how we all depend on each other, and I think that’s the value of it,” Collins said.