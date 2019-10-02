Bernie Sanders cancels campaign event at USC following surgery

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders canceled a campaign event at USC after undergoing heart surgery Tuesday night, the Center for the Political Future and Political Student Assembly announced Wednesday.



“We wish Sen. Sanders all the best and a speedy recovery, and look forward to welcoming him to campus at a later date,” the statement read. “The event, until further notice, is canceled.”



The organizations planned to host Sanders for a town hall-style event Friday at the Tutor Campus Center Ballroom.



Sanders canceled his events indefinitely after experiencing chest pain during a campaign event Tuesday, the Vermont senator’s senior campaign adviser wrote in a statement Wednesday. Sanders experienced blockage in one artery and issues with two stents.



“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” the Sanders statement read. “He will be resting up over the next few days.”



On Tuesday evening, Sanders visited a memorial for victims of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre. Sanders had at least 10 campaign events scheduled in California between Wednesday and Friday, according to his campaign website.



Elex Michaelson, an anchor at FOX LA, which was set to air the town hall, tweeted Wednesday that the event would be postponed until further notice.



“Sending healing vibes to [Sen. Sanders] as he recovers from heart surgery,” Michaelson wrote. “We hope to reschedule with him and have information about alternative programming soon.”



Trojans for Warren, a student organization supporting Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, also tweeted its support for Sanders.



“Wishing Sen. Sanders a speedy recovery and a return to the campaign trail,” the account tweeted. “We need you in this fight, Bernie!”

