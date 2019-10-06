Letter to the Editor: School of International Relations merges with Dept. of Political Science

Your Sept. 17 article on the merging of the School of International Relations with the Department of Political Science describes “strong support of the majority of the faculty” and hopes for “more resources” for students.

In fact, SIR faculty was not strongly supportive of the merger. Many had serious reservations given SIR’s tradition of rich programming for its students and its long history of independence (since 1924, the third oldest school of international relations in the world). The vote that is cited as evidence of “strong support” for the merger merely approved a structure for the combined unit once the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences Deans made it clear that the merger would proceed regardless of faculty concerns.

As for resources, since the merger process began in 2017, SIR has actually seen cuts to undergraduate resources — including the loss of two permanent advising positions (one for academics, the other for internship and career support). Reliance in teaching on temporary or part-time lecturers (instead of long-term, full-time faculty) has meanwhile grown sharply. We note with concern that, over this same period, the number of SIR majors has fallen alarmingly.

Steve Lamy, SIR Director, 2001-2006

Laurie Brand, SIR Director, 2006-2009

Robert English, SIR Director, 2012-2015

Wayne Sandholtz, SIR Director, 2016-2018