Thematic Option should better accommodate diverse majors

USC’s Thematic Option program, an alternative, honors approach to USC’s general education requirements, promotes interdisciplinary thought within a smaller community of students. It values small class sizes and varied student and professor perspectives, aiming to provide students with an experience similar to that of a liberal arts college.

Although all students are welcome to apply, the requirements of the program make it difficult for students with already rigid and demanding course plans — especially those in STEM or on the pre-health emphasis — to fit the core classes into their schedules.

Difficulty in scheduling or pressure caused by policies such as not allowing classes to be taken pass/fail disproportionately deters these students. The program should reconsider its requirements and structure to better accommodate a broader range of students and therefore better the enriching community that the program is geared toward cultivating.

The Thematic Option curriculum consists of six core courses. Additionally, there are four regular general education categories that students must fulfill, which brings the requirements to a total of 12 courses. The general education and writing requirements also require 12 courses; however, they allow more flexibility in scheduling as well as a wider range of classes.

Although both options require the same number of courses, it doesn’t always work out that way since most majors include some regular general education classes in the major requirements. So, in reality, participating in Thematic Option is often “doubling up” on some general education areas.

For students in engineering or students on the pre-health emphasis — who may have more than 80 units of major requirements, including lab courses — a matter of two to three courses is important.

The Thematic Option website demonstrates how its classes pull from many subject areas, stating that one of its first-semester freshman courses may integrate classics, history, philosophy, politics and biology while analyzing the themes of the course. For the program to fulfill this claim to its fullest, students from all of these backgrounds should be participating equally.

While STEM majors may be less interested in a humanities- and writing-based program than humanities majors in the first place, this imbalance of interest is exactly why the program should be made more feasible for and accessible to STEM students. This would create an optimal community bouncing ideas between people from very different academic backgrounds.

Since the growth of science and technology has caused many people to devalue the humanities, the University should help combat this growing gap by making the program more appealing to a larger number of STEM majors.

There is no simple solution that could make Thematic Option more welcoming for all students. However, the University could consider allowing classes to be taken on a pass/no pass basis, reducing the number of long lab sections, re-evaluating the core categories and introducing 2-unit courses that could count towards the core requirements.

All of these changes can be made without sacrificing the rigor of the program.

Thematic Option is not for everyone — and it shouldn’t be. However, all students should have the chance to participate and stay in the program both for their personal development and to enrich the Thematic Option community as a whole.

A more prominent and diverse Thematic Option program could make USC stand out among large research universities as a school that provides the opportunity for all types of students to have a liberal arts experience.